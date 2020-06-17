Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Masturbation After a Breakup: How To Satisfy Yourself For Intense Orgasm After Getting Out Of a Relationship

Relationships Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:01 PM IST
Masturbation After a Breakup: How To Satisfy Yourself For Intense Orgasm After Getting Out Of a Relationship
Masturbation representational image (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Breakups are painful and at the same time liberating too. Let's admit it, when you are in a relationship, alot of things change and YOU take a backseat. We prioritize someone else over us and our desires very often when in a relationship. So when you breakup, that feeling when you realise that you aren't attached to anyone else but just you, yourself, is highly liberating. One of the most common things one would indulge in after a breakup would be masturbation. The reasons could vary. Ideally, some jilted lovers might masturbate to the thought of their ex, whereas the others would do it to feel liberated. There are different ways in which masturbation can help an individual after a breakup. What are those? Let's have a look at them below.

It helps release the stress

Masturbation is a great stressbuster. Just like sex, it helps you relieve all your stress as happy hormones are released after you orgasm. When you masturbate especially after a breakup, you'd have a great sense of liberation.

Satisfaction

Whether you admit it or not, a lot of women are not sexually satisfied even with sex. Usually it is the males who can come much faster and as for women, it takes a longer time to orgasm. In this process, a lot of times, the men happen to get done with the act while the women are left unsatisfied. However, when you masturbate after a breakup, you are guaranteed hundred percent satisfaction.

It helps widen your horizon

Basically, when you had sex with your partner, you'd only imagine about them and masturbate. But now that you've broken up, you can easily widen your horizon and thing about anything and everything - BDSM, Femdom, threesome or even an orgy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

