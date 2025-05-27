International Masturbation Day is an annual event that falls in the International Masturbation Month. This awareness day is celebrated annually on May 28. This day aims to promote sexual health and fight the stigma around self-pleasure. International Masturbation Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28. The purpose of International Masturbation Day is to normalise the conversation around masturbation, which is surrounded by shame and taboo. In this article, let’s know more about International Masturbation Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. International Masturbation Day 2025: Science-Backed Health Benefits of Self-Pleasure, From Stress Relief to Immune Support You May Not Have Known.

The event was launched in honour of Surgeon General Dr. Joycelyn Elders, who was controversially fired in 1994 for suggesting that masturbation be part of sex education to promote safe sexual practices. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

International Masturbation Day 2025 Date

International Masturbation Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28.

International Masturbation Day History

International Masturbation Day started in the United States as an annual event to protect and celebrate the right to masturbate. The first National Masturbation Day was held on May 7, 1995, after sex-positive retailer Good Vibrations declared the day in honour of Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders. He was the one who was fired by President Bill Clinton in 1994 for suggesting that masturbation be part of the sex education curriculum for students. Later, this day came to be known as International Masturbation Day.

International Masturbation Day Significance

International Masturbation Day is an important annual event that encourages people to initiate conversations about masturbation and its benefits in personal health. On this day, advocates highlight the mental, emotional, and physical health benefits of masturbation, such as stress relief, improved sleep, and a better understanding of one’s body and desires.

The international day raises awareness about a simple fact that masturbation is a safe and natural part of human sexuality, regardless of gender, orientation, or relationship status.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).