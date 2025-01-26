Mississippi, January 26: Mississippi State Senator Bradford Blackmon, a Democrat, introduced a controversial bill this week aimed at banning men from masturbating or engaging in sexual acts without the intent to fertilise an embryo. The bill, introduced in response to recent legislative actions targeting women’s reproductive rights, is unlikely to pass in the GOP-led Legislature but has sparked significant attention. If signed into law by Republican Governor Tate Reeves, it could go into effect in July.

The bill, titled the " Contraception Begins at Erection Act," proposes criminal penalties for men who discharge sperm without intent to fertilise an embryo, reported NYPost. Exceptions include sperm donation for fertility procedures and the use of contraceptives. Penalties range from USD 1,000 for a first offence to USD 10,000 for subsequent offences.

Blackmon introduced the bill to highlight the lack of attention to men's responsibilities in reproductive matters, pointing out that while legislation increasingly targets women's access to abortion and contraception, men are rarely included in the conversation. He emphasised that his bill aims to bring attention to the equal role men play in reproductive health.

Currently, Mississippi and 11 other states have total or near-total abortion bans, and Blackmon’s bill has drawn mixed reactions. While many view it as absurd, Blackmon remains unbothered, arguing that the bill serves to bring much-needed attention to the issue. The bill is seen as a direct response to the wave of anti-abortion legislation sweeping the US.

