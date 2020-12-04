Great sex = incredible orgasm(s). While most women can easily ace the art of giving an intense blowjob, how do you, as a man, ensure that your woman has one helluva orgasm? Going down on women hasn’t always been a piece of cake for men as they need to be guided throughout. A woman can get incredible orgasms if her man knows how to perform amazing cunnilingus.

This doesn’t mean you directly jump down there in the beginning but slowly and steadily. Once you’ve made her wet, go down on her and put your tongue to work. If you have been wondering how to perform cunnilingus so that she can have THE most intense orgasm of her life, here are a few tips, tricks and ideas to keep in mind.

Go gentle

Don’t just directly pounce on the pussy. Once you’ve indulged in enough foreplay, start by going gentle. Kiss the lips of the vagina like you’re kissing the wings of a butterfly. And then, slowly bring the tongue into action.

Listen to her moans

If you’re looking for signs to understand whether she’s enjoying it, simply observe her body. Understand how and at what parts she moans and the sounds she makes and that will be enough for you to know where you’re going right (or wrong). Another word of advice – Don’t just stick to licking, suck it.

Look for signs

Don’t underestimate the rest of her body. Move your hands all around as much as you can while you’re down there. Some women also enjoy when you’re not just licking the inside bit but also the areas around it – her inner thighs. Another sign to look out for is her enthusiasm. If what you’re doing down there is driving her crazy, she’s going to be super enthusiastic about it. And that, in turn, is going to help you perform better because you’d know that she is enjoying your efforts.

If you’ve lost your way down there, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Some women are generous enough to guide you throughout. After all, what’s a relationship without communication? At the end of the day, you need to understand that every woman is different and she might like different things in bed. It all eventually boils down to what are their individual preferences and once you’ve known that, you can get to work!

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).