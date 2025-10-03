Surat, October 3: A 22-year-old man in Surat has been arrested by the Dindoli police for allegedly forcing two minor boys, aged 10 and 11, to perform oral sex on him at knifepoint. The accused befriended the children by offering chocolates before luring them to a secluded area near the railway tracks behind Mahadev Temple in Chetannagar on the afternoon of September 25.

According to the FIR lodged by the father of the younger boy, the children were returning home after eating vada pav near Tripathi Hospital when the accused approached them. After winning their trust, he allegedly took them to an isolated spot, brandished a knife, and forced them into performing oral sex. Police stated that he first assaulted the 11-year-old boy and then turned to the 10-year-old, threatening to kill both if they revealed the crime. He also allegedly promised them money if they agreed to accompany him again, adding a layer of manipulation to the assault. Delhi High Court: Touching Minor’s Lips Without Sexual Intent Not ‘Aggravated Sexual Assault’ Under Pocso Act.

Shaken and traumatised, the boys returned home immediately after the incident. That evening, the 10-year-old disclosed the ordeal to his father. Initially hesitant to approach the authorities out of fear, the family tried to trace the accused themselves but eventually decided to file a complaint, fearing for the children’s safety as they attend school daily. Vasai Sex Crime: Minor Girl Working at Company Raped Twice by Employee in His Cabin and Building’s Rooftop, Accused Absconding.

Police arrested the man and booked him under charges of criminal intimidation as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 4, 5(m), and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

