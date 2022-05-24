Usually, people take sex headaches very lightly but that should change. There is a common belief that women make headache excuses to their partners with the aim to avoid sex. Often, people even make jokes about it or make fun of it via funny memes. However, scientists and health experts have different opinions on this. Headaches related to sex are not common, but a serious matter and they can wreak havoc on your sex life. Sex Headache: Why It Happens and How To Treat It?

What is a Sex Headache?

A sex headache is also called a post-coital headache. During intercourse the blood supply of the body increases and the blood vessels dilate i.e. the wall of the artery inside the head becomes wider, hence headache occurs.

Types of Sex Headaches

The International Headache Society has divided sex-related headaches into the following categories:

Primary Headaches Associated With Sexual Activity, Pre-Orgasmic headache: This type of headache occurs before orgasm. It can start during sexual activity and as the sexual arousal increases, so does the intensity of the headache. Symptoms may include mild pain in the head and neck, as well as contractions in the neck and/or jaw muscles.

Orgasmic Headache: It causes sudden and sharp headaches during orgasm. It also cannot be attributed to other disorders.

Secondary headache disorder: This type of headache is associated with 'low CSF pressure headache.' Low CSF Pressure Headache’ is a type of headache, which is caused by the pressure due to the lack of fluid present around the brain and spinal cord.

Symptoms of Sex Headaches

The symptoms of sex-related headaches can vary:

Some people may complain of mild pain in the head and neck when sexual arousal increases, while some people may experience sudden, sharp and throbbing (threatening) headaches during or just before orgasm. There are some cases in which headaches are experienced before and during sex. Sex-related headaches can last for several minutes or, in severe cases, last for two to three days. It has also been observed that most patients with sex-related headaches suffer from migraines. If a person develops the following neurological symptoms, they may need immediate medical attention:

Stiffness in the neck

Vomiting

Photophobia (discomfort or pain in the eye or head from a flash like bright or bright light)

High BP

Not being fully conscious

Confusion

Weakness in the left arm or right leg

Paralysis

Causes of Sex Headaches

No definite cause of sex-related headaches is known. Most of these headaches, especially those that start suddenly and gradually increase can sometimes be associated with migraines. However, chronic headaches can be associated with neck stiffness, nausea, and sometimes fainting. Some of the underlying causes of sex-related headaches may include:

Brain aneurysm

Stroke

Coronary heart disease

Inflammation of the brain

Drugs such as birth control pills, amiodarone, pseudoephedrine and cannabis

Self-Management for Sex Headaches

People suffering from sex headaches can reduce the frequency of headaches by making some significant changes in their sex life.

People suffering from sex headaches should openly tell their partners about this problem. By doing this, headaches and stress can be avoided to some extent.

If a person suffering from headaches from sex is having trouble in the neck and jaw, then they should try to keep the neck and shoulder muscles relaxed during sex.

One must try some relaxation exercises regularly, which can help in relieving neck and shoulder tension. Relaxation exercise can be beneficial before the possibility of any sexual activity.

One percent of the world's population has sex headaches during sexual activity. Sometimes the pain can be very sharp. Many people believe that the problem of severe headaches is caused by migraines or other problems, but that may not be the case. Neurological examination should be done for an accurate diagnosis of pain. After this proper treatment should be taken.

