Sex Query Of The Week: Will Abstinence From Sex During Quarantine Affect My Libido?

Music and yoga (Photo Credits: Noun Project, Pixabay)

Q. I am a 25-year-old man and just started having sex in my life. I feel that I have a high libido and love having sex. I am not very much into masturbation but currently, while both I and my girlfriend are self-quarantined, we are not able to meet. I miss her and having sex with her. While I understand that it is very important to stay at home and I can wait till the lockdown is over, I am just worried if this abstinence will have any effect on my libido? Will my sex drive lower? Should I be worried? Glass of Kesar Doodh Before Bed Can Boost Sexual Stamina and Give You Better Erection; Know More About Natural Aphrodisiac, Saffron.

Ans. Not having sex will not impact your libido biologically but abstinence from sex for a long time can have its own set of impacts. Your libido won't decrease all of a sudden after the abstinence is over. A person's libido changes over time and it is perfectly normal. However, there are many other reasons that can lower your libido. Right from new medications or reflect to stress to birth control to menopause can affect your libido.

While it is said that having sex regularly is important to keep your libido high, but that doesn't mean that it will necessarily dampen your sex drive. If abstinence is long it might be difficult to get back on track at once, but not lower your libido completely. Also, it varies from person to person.

Another thing that you may not know is that abstinence has benefits too. It is known to helo you reconnect you with yourself, perfect your sleep cycle and other forms of self-care. Controlling your sexual desires is also known to help regulate your emotions and have and encourage you to find other kinds of physical activity to release tension. Maybe get a workout done to give yourself an endorphin boost?

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)