What Is Mutual Masturbation? 5 Ways To Make The Experience Hotter During Quarantine

mutual masturbation (Photo Credits: Pixababy)

It is quarantine time. We are advised to not step out of the house to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic and in many areas, authorities have called for a lockdown. While most of us are resorting to social distancing and self-quarantine, it is okay to have sex? What is the best way you sexually stimulate yourself without any physical contact? Well, there are various ways you can do it! While most experts are suggesting that "you are your best sexual partner currently" but you can sexually stimulate yourself along with your quarantine romantic partner to make the experience 10 times hotter. Also known as mutual masturbation, many people swear by the sex act. All you have to do is masturbate together with your partner and watch each other orgasm. Let's discuss how you can make mutual masturbation sexier:

Ambience

To get yourself and your partner in the mood, change the ambience a little bit. Maybe some mood lighting, sexy music and nice fragrance should do the trick. Also if possible add mirrors into your room to see yourself doing it. It has been said that it gives enhanced pleasure. Sex During Quarantine? Dr Oz Says Have Sex with Your SO, 'You’ll Live Longer, Get Rid of the Tension'.

Lingerie

The idea is to make it look appealing to your partner. Pick the right lingerie for the session. You can also do a little striptease before you start mutual masturbation.

Dirty Talking

Add some dirty talking while mutually masturbating. A little bit of moaning, dirty talking and fantasizing goes a long way!

Climax

Extend your climax by edging. Whenever you feel that you are about to orgasm, take a break and then start the stimulation all over again.

Mutual masturbation is one of the best ways to spice up your sex life by not following mundane intercourse. Especially while you are following social distancing, you can try our mutual masturbation on video calls as well if your partner is not quarantined with you.