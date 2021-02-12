Roger Federer and Mirka Vavrinec have been one of the best couples in the world of tennis. Mirka has been spotted in the stands while the Swiss star is playing his heart out. It’s been more than one and a half-decade that the couple has been going strong together. Whether it’s his injury or his losses, Mirka has always stood the test of time and has been with the tennis star through his thick and thins. She is said to be the biggest supposed system in Federer’s life. As we are approaching Valentine’s Day, let’s have a look at how their love story has emerged over the years. Valentine's Day 2021 Special: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Love Story, 7 Photos That Depict Their Romantic Journey.

How did they meet?

Roger Federer & Mirka during their early days (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The couple met during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. It is was widely reported that Mirka was engaged to a rich Arab. During an interview, the Swiss Champion said that the two shared a kiss on the last day of the Sydney Olympics. Mirka during an interview said, “I couldn’t work out why he wanted to talk to me so much, and then, near the end of the Games, he kissed me.”

Quitting her career in Tennis

Roger Federer & Mirka (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mirka was a professional tennis play like Federer and owing to her persistent foot injury she quit her career in tennis. Ever since she has always been with the tennis star and has managed his PR activities.

Federer and Mirka Wedding

Federer & Mirka Wedding Photo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mirka married Roger Federer on 11 April 2009. They were married at Wenkenhof Villa in Riehen near Basel, surrounded by a small group of close friends and family.

Roger Federer and Mirka with their daughters

Roger Federer & Mirka With daughter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The couple was blessed with a set of twin daughter Charlene and Mila. A week later after their birth, Federer and Mirka posed for a picture with their daughters.

Roger Federer with his sons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis Now (@tennis_now)

In 2014, Federer and Mirka were blessed with twin sons - Leo and Lenny. Very often do we see Federer posing for pictures with his family.

Needless to say that their love story stood the test of time.

