Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are couple goals. The two have kept their social media buzzing with a lot of photos with each other. The two have often been touted as a great couple who have supported each other throughout their thick and thins. Even during Cristiano Ronaldo’s rape case allegations, Georgia stood by the five-time Ballon d’Or stood beside him like a rock and refused to leave his side. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that their love stood the Test of time. As we are inching closer towards Valentine’s Day, let’s have a look at their journey together as a couple. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates his 36th Birthday With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Kids, CR7 Reflects Back on Life and Career (See Post).

How did they meet?

First photo of the duo on social media (Photo Credits Twitter)

It is said that CR7 and Georgina met each other for the first time in June 2016 in Madrid at Gucci store where the latter worked as a shop assistant. While speaking about their love story, Georgina had said that it was love at first sight for both of them. “His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention,” she said during one of the interviews. The two surely didn’t know what destiny had for the two and they bumped into each other once again at an event of another brand and here’s when they spoke to each other in a relaxed atmosphere. Georgina Rodríguez Shares HOT Pics With Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoying in the Snow and Fans Cannot Take Their Eyes off!

First Public Appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 Junior and Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A few months later they made their first public appearance together at the FIFA Football awards. Ronaldo was accompanied by CR7 junior and his lady love. Ronaldo walked away with the Men's Player of the Year Award.

Ronaldo and Georgina welcome their first baby

The couple moved in together and they welcomed their first daughter Alana. CR7 had shared an adorable photo of the family on social media.

Georgina has been Ronaldo's cheerleader

Ronaldo and Georgina after Champions League final (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On numerous occasions, we have spotted Georgina in the stands cheering for Ronaldo. This snap was clicked after Real Madrid won the Champions League finals.

Move to Juventus

Georgina dons Juventus jersey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Georgina also made sure to move to Turin after her boyfriend took a transfer from Real Madrid. She in fact extended her maximum support to her boyfriend and even posed with Juventus jersey with her family.

During the match:

Here is Georgina cheering for CR7 from the stands. She even posed for a picture and had an adorable message for her boyfriend.

Ronaldo's birthday

Ronaldo turned 36 recently and Georgina took to social media to share an adorable photo of the duo. She also had a cute wish for the Juventus star.

While it is rumoured that the two have gotten engaged, Georgina and Ronaldo have always turned down the rumours. The fans are waiting for the two to tie the knot soon.

