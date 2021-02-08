Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable and beautiful celebrity couples in the country as they have managed to capture the attention of the cricket and film industry alike with their love for each other. The couple never shies away from displaying their love for the other and bring a smile to every face when seen together. So we take a look at the love story of the couple. First Pic of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika OUT! Check Out Post of New Parents Holding Their Little Angel.

Virat and Anushka met each other in the year 2013 when they were shooting a TV commercial and eventually became good friends and were seen together at many places and in no time, rumours about their dating started spreading. The actress was seen cheering Kohli during his games and the current Indian skipper had revealed that they bonded over real conversations.

Virat's First Meeting With Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma During A TV Commercial Shoot (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In 2015, Virat Kohli praised Anushka Sharma's performance in the movie NH10, which was also her first attempt at production. During that year's Vogue Beauty Awards were seen on red carpet together, posing for the cameras. However, it was not all smooth sailing for the couple, as there were rumours of them breaking up for unknown reasons, with the two also unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Vogue Beauty Awards

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma At Vogues Beauty Awards (Photo Credits; Twitter)

However, any speculations were soon laid to rest when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen together at the wedding of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel. In 2016, the Indian cricketer also took to social media to hit back at fans trolling Anushka Sharma for his poor performances on the field.

Virat and Anushka at Yuvraj Singh's Wedding

Virat and Anushka at Yuvraj Singh's Wedding (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Wedding (Photo Credits; Anushka Sharma/Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2017, after four years of dating, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony as rather than a big-fat wedding the two opted for a small ceremony with only their friends and family attending the celebrations. Since their wedding, the couple have treated fans with adorable images of each other on social media.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy (Photo Credits; Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Virat and Anushka Welcome Baby Daughter

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli And Vamika (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And in late 2020, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed a baby girl in January 2021, naming her Vamika, which means ‘Goddess Durga’, a Hindu deity of war, strength and protection.

