As the CEO of R.K. International Group, Delhi's Rohit Khosla has helped the company reach greater heights in no time. From strengthening the professional relationship with clients to gaining team members' trust, helping them grow, and expanding the company globally, Khosla's leadership has proven of great excellence. What makes him admirable is he did all of this in less time ever since he got appointed as the CEO!

From college days, Rohit Khosla was a focused and committed person who would not miss out on any opportunity to enhance his knowledge about the business world. He completed his MBA in Entrepreneurship at Oxford University and has numerous certificates in different business courses from reputed universities. Anyone who knows Khosla is aware of how determined and passionate he is about his goals.

After finishing his studies, Rohit Khosla returned to India and started looking after his family business 'R.K. International Group' as the CEO. In no time, he advanced the company's growth in terms of healthy work culture and ventured into different fields. Under his leadership, R.K. International Group also started managing other businesses.

Today, Rohit Khosla's R.K. International Group is known as the most extensive recruitment/HR Consultancy in Asia.

With its professionalism, profits and global reputation, the company has built a solid presence in the business world along with its other successful ventures. Khosla's company runs New Delhi Medical Centre & Gulf Medical Centre, a NABL & ICMR approved COVID-19 testing and vaccination labs and diagnostic centres in Delhi-NCR. Both the medical centres are empanelled with 39 embassies of different countries.

R.K. International Group also manages Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd - a leading export-import house that has a stronghold in the African subcontinent. They also own Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd., an IATA and TAFI approved travel agency with personalised portals, for the past three decades. They also own an HDFC bank branch in the Foreign Exchange. Their other business includes construction and real estate in the Delhi-NCR region, where they own and operate malls, theatres and co-working spaces. Khosla also does oil trading business in the Middle East and North Africa.