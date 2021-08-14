The world has got accustomed to the digital age. Everything you need is just a click away. While shopping for materialistic things was made easy through e-commerce and online platforms, even food ordering gets delivered at the doorstep through online food delivery platforms. In this ever-changing world, and of course the unfortunate crisis of coronavirus pandemic, almost everything has become digital. Be it education or medical consultations, virtual platforms have made things easier for people.

Making the best use of social media is Dr. Niranjan P Samani, a medical professional who holds an MBBS degree and has gained immense recognition on the internet. Dr. Niranjan has imbibed content creation as an integral part of his life, and his Instagram page says it all. It would not be wrong to call his Instagram page an online encyclopedia as he creates content about almost anything and everything about the field of medicine.

It is Dr. Niranjan Samani’s unique approach towards his profession that has made him a reputed name in the field of medicine. The 25-year-old doctor is by far one of the most sought after names as his content speaks in abundance about him. Apart from his practice, he takes out time in creating diverse content posts that are often faced by people in daily life. “I believe in giving medical guidance in a way that is easily understood by people. What better way could be than addressing the issues through the internet? Perhaps, the best thing is the fact that the content reaches a maximum audience”, says Dr. Samani.

Right from the issues about hair fall, acne, blood pressure, PCOS, heart attack or any other medical problems, he has solutions for these problems in the simplest way possible. Raised in the Kudla area of Karnataka, Dr. Niranjan Samani has not just gained tremendous popularity down south but he is also taking his work on a national level. Furthermore, he revealed that his Instagram is flooded with multiple DMs from people all over India and overseas. “The users on the internet appreciate my way of explaining things and seek medical guidance from me”, stated the doctor.

Raising awareness through social media, Dr. Niranjan Samani has clocked more than 375K followers and is still going strong. Unlike the traditional methods, the medical professional has established himself as one of the profound names whose unique way of imparting knowledge about science and medicine has helped thousands of people. To have a glance at his out of the box content, you can check Dr. Niranjan Samani’s Instagram page ‘@dr.niranjansamani13’.