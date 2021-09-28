Born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, Brandon Jay is a television and radio personality and thriving talent manager who’s making waves in the industry. Through his platform, he has managed to interview a variety of A-list celebrities in Los Angeles such as Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jada Pinkett Smith, Backstreet Boys, 50 Cent, Nick Cannon, Jeannie Mai, Tony Hseih, The Dream, and Snoop Dogg. Without question, Brandon Jay can bring the scoop on the latest celebrities while also managing his own talent.

Brandon Jay is an esteemed talent manager and founder of IMA Entertainment Holdings, a full-service management, marketing, and branding corporation. His company is known for managing Grammy Award-winning musicians, multi-platinum recording artists, and Emmy-nominated actresses across the board. “We value our clients and conduct our business with integrity. We work with extremely talented individuals, and our firm has even embarked on auto car racing,” shared Brandon Jay.

Currently, Brandon Jay has been cooking up a whole new storm on his personal platform, including a new Top Ten Video Countdown show on Hip-Hop TV which is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and many other mainstream platforms. His show, The Brandon Jay Show, has been steadily building up momentum on Instagram TV, growing even more in demand with each new episode.

With his long-standing success in the industry and his ever-growing influence, Brandon Jay has managed to stay humble and keep his feet on the ground all throughout his career. He firmly believes that the most important factors to creating success involve a crazy drive, passion, determination, and a good work ethic. Fortunately, the man himself has all of those in spades. “Identifying your brand and understanding how others may view your brand is essential to one’s success. Continuity of a brand is also very important,” explained Brandon Jay.

When he’s not out on the grind, Brandon Jay enjoys taking a stroll in Los Angeles and enjoying some of the local spots that the city of angels has to offer. When given a chance, he would bring a friend along to enjoy lunch at Café Roma in Beverly Hills.

They would then walk along Rodeo Drive and eat out at Crustacean. He also suggests going to Santa Monica and doing a little shopping at 3rd Street Promenade or enjoying a nice day at the beach in Malibu. “If someone wanted to check out a great band, we could head to a show and visit the Roxy on Sunset. There is so much to do in Los Angeles, and I have so many stories over the years,” added Brandon.

Brandon Jay’s success has been heavily rooted in his passion and inspiration, much of which is rooted in his faith in God and the guidance of his mentors. “I want to thank my mentors AL Bell, Governor Cedric Thompson, my Chief Operating Officer (COO) Terry Harvey and even two of the people I first met in Hollywood, Mr. Kerry Gordy and Mr. Ernie Singleton. These individuals have a wealth of knowledge as well as greatness” expressed Brandon. “I would also like to thank my family, especially my daughter Audriana for teaching me the importance of family each and every day.

Overall, Brandon Jay is steadily making a name for himself, growing his own personal brand as well as his company through the years. It’s only a matter of time before he truly becomes a household name in the entertainment industry, coupled with his passion and determination, that time might be closer than we all think.