Here’s a paradox: the whole concept of a “multivitamin” is to have one pill providing all the necessary nutritional elements that may not be adequately contained in a regular diet. But in reality, people still have to consume other supplements in addition to their multivitamin pills.

Defeats the Purpose, Doesn’t It?

The global health and wellness industry has experienced explosive growth over the years, but the fact of the matter is that most companies still lack key qualities concerning their transparency as well as the adequacy of their research and product testing.

Two years ago, in a GMP-certified Laboratory in Canada, an interdisciplinary group of scientists and health gurus began working on a further comprehensive pill that would contain all the essential nutrients required by the body – either directly or to aid the absorption and synthesis of other important compounds. They wanted to create a clean, aesthetically appealing nutrient-powerhouse to eliminate the need for several multivitamin bottles in medicine cabinets. They sought to hold in their hands a multivitamin that could also provide year-long immunity.

Third-party-tested, vegetarian, and entirely devoid of GMOs, gluten, dairy, and all common allergens, Anatomy™ is the ultimate immune-boosting multi-vitamin/mineral (MVM) supplement containing all the relevant nutrients in adequate amounts to support your regular diet. Anatomy™ was carefully crafted in more generous doses than regular MVMs to exert a long-lasting positive effect on the immune system at the core cellular level. Anatomy™ will be debuted for commercial sale this fall on their website www.anatomyvitamins.com

Anatomy™ brings an unusual blend of turmeric, elderberry, and apple cider vinegar (all of which are age-old wellness secrets) to the foundational multivitamin brew.

This health and wellness-based start-up is privately funded by investors involved in both the health and tech industries. Anatomy™ was born out of the love the company has for our bodies and the company’s fascination with how each supplement affects the human body. And with the help of leading health experts, Anatomy™ was born.

Quick stop. Why are Multivitamins Important?

Multivitamins help to prevent or fight common health problems that may arise from nutrient deficiencies including anemia, weak bones and defective bone growth, hemolytic anemia, nerve and muscle damage, hemorrhaging, digestive anomalies, skin problems, brittle nails, chronic fatigue, and so on. However, multivitamins are NOT a license to cut out healthy foods and fruits from your diet. They are additional supplements. While they should not be entirely depended upon for optimum health, they work with a well-established meal plan – and your doctor’s approval – to improve the quality of your life by adding some of these amazing benefits.

Reduces stress and improves sleep

Fortified immune system

Improves respiratory and coronary health

Maintains skin, bone, and joint strength

Aids in weight management

Provides anti-inflammatory benefits

Improves cognitive functions

What Makes Anatomy™ Unique?

Made with high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients from some of the world’s most reputable producers, Anatomy™ is the first immune-boosting multivitamin product of its kind in the nutraceutical market. With a pleasantly invigorating mint scent and attractive golden color, Anatomy™ brings all the required provisions of a standard multivitamin-mineral, modernized and then fortified with excellent immune-boosting elements from three of the most amazing nutrient sources in nature – turmeric, elderberry fruit, and apple cider vinegar. Turmeric contains curcumin, a naturally occurring phytochemical with effective anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies have shown that turmeric has been linked to the improvement of brain function and a reduced risk of coronary and neurological diseases. Apple cider vinegar, on the other hand, is rich in anti-microbial properties which help to detoxify the liver and lymph nodes. Elderberry fruit has been shown to relieve colds, and furthermore helps to lessen chronic stress and treat inflammations.

“We have known for a long time that nutrition is intricately linked to immunity and to the risk and severity of infections,” experts from Harvard Medical School have acknowledged. “Animal studies have found that deficiencies in zinc, selenium, iron, copper, folic acid, and vitamins A, B6, C, D, and E can alter immune responses.”

Multivitamins for Doctors Without Borders.

The only thing better than a clean brand is a kind one.

For every bottle sold, Anatomy™ donates $1 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, the special organization providing emergency relief aid and medical care to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Wellness With a Purpose.

This company aims to bring a daily dose of exciting wellness to your life, and in collaboration with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and a generally healthy lifestyle, long-term optimum health is assured. The company is the world’s first company to re-engineer the multivitamin in one of Canada’s best labs. Each purchaser will be given everything they need for the price of $45 per subscription and $55 for a single bottle containing 60 pills. If one were to opt for any other multivitamin, the cost of purchasing additional supplements would easily come up to around $150.

People deserve to buy MVMs and actually feel the proof of long-term wellness and overall improved health. The company’s main mission, “Take One, Receive All” is served through Anatomy™ where it provides a blanket of the body’s daily benefits and helps build year-long immunity in the form of one, simple, minty pill.