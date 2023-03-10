Mumbai, March 10: Mumbaikars have been feeling the sudden shift in weather during the past couple of days. From winter to summer and now even rain in some parts, the weather has been playing games with us! And this continuous change in temperatures combined with poor air quality has led to rising cases of flu across Mumbai. Not just in Mumbai, as the weather goes through sudden shifts, people tend to fall sick a lot more these days. Taking precautions and maintaining your immunity to protect your health becomes necessary. We bring you some easy health tips for the same.

These easy-to-follow tips will help you stay healthy during changing weather conditions. By keeping these things in mind, you can keep cold, flu and fever at bay. Wellness Mantra: 6 Ways to Boost Your Immune System in the Chilly Weather.

Have Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables:

Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables is a great way to get essential nutrients that boost your immune system. Some seasonal summer fruits and veggies include mangoes, watermelon, lychees, spinach, okra, and bottle gourd. Popular winter-to-spring transition fruits and vegetables include oranges, guava, papaya, carrots, spinach, and mustard greens. Incorporating these into your diet can help support your immune system and overall health.

Add Spices to Your Diet:

Spices like black pepper, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and turmeric are commonly used in our cooking and have immune-boosting properties. In Indian cuisine, spices are widely used not just for their flavour, but also for their medicinal properties. So, make sure to add a dash of some of these spices to reap their health benefits.

Get Plenty of Vitamin C:

It is an essential nutrient that helps to boost your immune system. Foods rich in vitamin C include citrus fruits, guava, amla, bell peppers, and tomatoes. You can also consider taking vitamin C supplements, but it is always better to get your daily dose of this vital nutrient through natural food sources. How to Protect Your Immune System as You Slowly Head Back to Public Life? Tips to Support Your Body's Natural Immunity.

Increase Liquid Intake:

You have heard it often to drink enough water, it is the simplest way to build your immune strength in the summer heat. Increase your liquid intake to keep the body recharged and help toxins discharge from the body. Include fruit juices, milk and soups in your meals.

Get Enough Sleep:

Getting enough sleep is essential for maintaining a strong immune system. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night, and try to establish a regular sleep schedule to ensure that your body gets the rest it needs.

If you follow these simple steps on a regular basis, your body gets all the necessary nutrients to develop a stronger immune system. These effective tips can help bolster your immune system and stay healthy throughout the year. Start incorporating these tips into your daily routine to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

