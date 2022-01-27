Beetroot, also known as red beet, table beet, garden beet or just beet, is a great source of fibre, folate, manganese, potassium, iron and vitamin c.

Beetroot is an all-round delicious food that can be used in healthy soups, desserts, summer sides and winter salads. It is rich in anti-oxidants and helps lower blood pressure. We at LatestLY, have curated a list of recipes wherein you can use this superfood for your healthy meal. Study Finds Drinking Beetroot Juice Promotes Healthy Ageing.

Crispy Smashed Beetroot With Goat Cheese

Just like mashed potatoes, beetroots are lightly pressed and pan-fried for a crispy crust. Goat cheese mixed with different herbs makes these crispy beets taste even more delicious.

Honey Roasted Beets

The root vegetable turns sweet and tender when roasted. Adding honey and lemon to the roasted beets gives an amazing tangy taste.

Ginger Beet Juice

This healthy ginger Beet Juice recipe allows you to add vegetables like kale and carrot and also sweeten it with orange and apple. This healthy juice is great for detoxification as well.

Beetroot Halwa

Make your sweet cravings healthy by replacing your normal halwa with super delicious beetroot Halwa. Rich in colour, this is just a perfectly healthy way to cure your sugar cravings in winter.

Beetroot Raita

Bored of the boondi raita and mixed veg raita, try something new. Make a healthy selection of raita with this super tasty beetroot raita.

Beetroot is one such vegetable that could serve the dual purpose of satisfying the taste buds and providing enough nutrition. Try out these amazing recipes with us and let your body reap some amazing benefits of this superfood.

