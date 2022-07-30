World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year for a week from August 1. World Breastfeeding Week began with the declaration to encourage breastfeeding and improve infant health around the world, in August 1990 by government policymakers, WHO, UNICEF and other organizations to protect, promote and support breastfeeding. As we celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2022, let's know the history, theme and importance of World Breastfeeding Week.

World Breastfeeding Week History

In 1991, the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) was formed to act on the 1990 Declaration to protect, support and promote breastfeeding. As part of this action plan, WABA introduces the concept of a globally integrated breastfeeding strategy for promotion. And later the idea of ​​celebrating it for one day turned into a week and came to be known as World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), which is celebrated from 1-7 August. The first World Breastfeeding Week was celebrated in 1992. Now, it is celebrated in more than 100 countries.

World Breastfeeding Week 2022 Theme

After the theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2021 which was "Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility", The theme of World Breast Feeding Day in 2022 is "Take a Step to Breastfeeding" in terms of educating and supporting.

World Breastfeeding Week Significance

Mothers' breast milk contains antibodies that help the baby fight off viruses and bacteria. Breastfeeding also reduces the risk of asthma or allergies in babies. In addition, babies who are exclusively breastfed without formula for the first six months have fewer symptoms of ear infections, respiratory illnesses, and diarrhoea. It is recommended to exclusively breastfeed newborn babies till the age of 6 months.

Benefits Of Breastfeeding For Both Babies & Mothers

You'll be surprised to know that breastfeeding has benefits for both babies and mothers. Take a look at some of the benefits of breastfeeding:

The strong immune system for babies and mothers.

Prevention of diarrhoea, constipation, gastroenteritis, and gastroesophageal reflux for babies

Prevention of colds and respiratory diseases such as pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus and whooping cough for babies

Promotes rapid weight loss after birth for mother

Breastfed babies cry less overall, and have a lower incidence of childhood illness.

Protection against bacterial meningitis for babies.

Better eyesight for babies.

Prevention of urinary tract infection and less chance of anaemia for mother.

Stimulates the uterus to contract and return to its normal size for mothers.

Reduction in infant mortality rate.

Protection against allergies, eczema and asthma for babies.

Babies are less likely to become obese later in childhood.

Low rates of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

Overall less illness and less hospitalization.

Reduced bleeding after delivery for mothers.

Lower risk of postpartum depression for mothers.

According to WHO, breastfeeding is not only important for babies, but it also reduces the risk of mothers developing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. In addition, it is estimated that 20,000 maternal deaths due to breast cancer could be prevented every year by breastfeeding.

