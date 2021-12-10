It's V's world. We're just living in it. Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name, V, is flooding ARMYs lives with love in his birthday month. Barely five days on Instagram (YES, Bangtan Boys are on Instagram, FINALLY), and V is giving fans one reason after another to smile. The 25-year-old dropped a self-composed song for ARMY, call it an early Christmas gift, on his IG story, and oh, boy, the 'King of Facial Expressions' looks hot as hell. Is it him driving the Mustang, or the wind blowing in his hair, or his deep heavenly voice or everything? We think, EVERYTHING! Kim Taehyung Airport Fashion: BTS V in Shorts, Velvet Winter Jacket and Dark Sunnies Is BIG MOOD.

As we all know, Kim Taehyung was vacationing in Hawaii, well he informed about his stay to fans on Weverse. But what fans did not expect was this wonderful treat V would have in store for them. The charming boy of BTS, who always wants to bring as much joy as possible to his fans, recorded a song on vacay and dedicated it to ARMY. The Tae Bear in the video can be seen driving the Ford Mustang on a long road trip in Hawaii. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Here Look at The Video:

And See How ARMY is Reacting to The Song and V:

My Heart, My Heart

i don't know how i'll move on from this. 😭😩 his voice, this song, his hair blowing freely cruising along beautiful hawaii. kim taehyung this is everything. pic.twitter.com/jpvW6ejpxp — ᴮᴱAbai⁷ ♡🌿🐟 (@geunyangsaram__) December 10, 2021

Do Check V's IG Story RN!

What is happening?? Taehyung's IG Story?? KIM TAEHYUNG DRIVING IN HAWAII WITH HIS KTH TRACK PLAYING??😭😭#KimTaehyung #BTSV #TAEHYUNG #TAETAE pic.twitter.com/gx5bSlEWYr — Vante⁷ || TAEHYUNG OST AND V DAY IS COMING || (@vante0719) December 10, 2021

Why So Hot

KIM TAEHYUNG IN HIS HAWAII LOOK IS ALWAYS MY BELOVED #BTS #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/T2Ts9zQFJ8 — anju⁷ ✰ (@jjksceo) December 9, 2021

Visual Delight

Kim Taehyung driving his car on Hawaii with the wind blowing his beautiful hair and singing his amazing unreleased song... Sounds like the scene of a movie. How is he real??? pic.twitter.com/7d8qg7dCdV — V OST IS COMING 🇺🇸 (@V_USA) December 10, 2021

Always The Best

KIM TAEHYUNG IN HAWAII SERVING US NOTHING BUT ONLY THE BEST 😭 pic.twitter.com/DapBpxKZ77 — taetae 🍞𐤀 ⁷ OUR SUMMER (@Jekeeey2) December 10, 2021

Off To a Good Start

I just woke up and saw this... Thank you for taking me on a holiday TaeTae.😭💜 We love you Taehyung.💜💜💜💜#KimTaehyung #KTH1 #Taehyungs #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/qj3ohhyhEh — Puri⁷푸리💜🇫🇷🦁🐻|💎hinee|⧖⇡⧗ (@PuriPuriPurple) December 10, 2021

Same

Dad asks why I'm screaming? How am I supposed to say that Kim taehyung was driving a mustang open deck car with one hand in Hawaii and was jamming to some romantic drive songs. How am I supposed to speak this ?????????? — ✨Ms.Kim⁷✨ (@AntiRomanticTae) December 10, 2021

I Purple You

V posted stories of him driving a Mustang in Hawaii , vibing to his unreleased song caption" ARMY I love you" omg 😭😭#KimTaehyung #BTSV #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/b9R1vJiDBu — LoveArt ❤️ BTS 💜 (@CateAhmed) December 10, 2021

Kim Taehyung was in Hawaii for four days at the end of BTS' stage performances before returning to South Korea on Thursday. He shared a snap from the holidays while thanking his fans for respecting his personal space and giving him the freedom to travel comfortably. He writes: "Thank you ARMY for pretending not to know and being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport (a purple heart) love u."

