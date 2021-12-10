It's V's world. We're just living in it. Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name, V, is flooding ARMYs lives with love in his birthday month. Barely five days on Instagram (YES, Bangtan Boys are on Instagram, FINALLY), and V is giving fans one reason after another to smile. The 25-year-old dropped a self-composed song for ARMY, call it an early Christmas gift, on his IG story, and oh, boy, the 'King of Facial Expressions' looks hot as hell. Is it him driving the Mustang, or the wind blowing in his hair, or his deep heavenly voice or everything? We think, EVERYTHING! Kim Taehyung Airport Fashion: BTS V in Shorts, Velvet Winter Jacket and Dark Sunnies Is BIG MOOD.

As we all know, Kim Taehyung was vacationing in Hawaii, well he informed about his stay to fans on Weverse. But what fans did not expect was this wonderful treat V would have in store for them. The charming boy of BTS, who always wants to bring as much joy as possible to his fans, recorded a song on vacay and dedicated it to ARMY. The Tae Bear in the video can be seen driving the Ford Mustang on a long road trip in Hawaii. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Here Look at The Video:

And See How ARMY is Reacting to The Song and V:

Kim Taehyung was in Hawaii for four days at the end of BTS' stage performances before returning to South Korea on Thursday. He shared a snap from the holidays while thanking his fans for respecting his personal space and giving him the freedom to travel comfortably. He writes: "Thank you ARMY for pretending not to know and being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport (a purple heart) love u."

