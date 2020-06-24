The magic of Disney World is slowly set to return after the theme parks have planned a phased reopening following months of shutdown. Disney parks across the world are set to reopen to business in the next month. Dates of the reopening of Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California and Paris will be around mid-July, possibly between July 11 to July 15. All the parks have new reservation systems in place to keep a tab on the number of visitors. But after Walt Disney World in Florida went live, the reservation systems went down. Probably with so many people logging in to book their slots, the site went down. People raised their grievances on social media. "Disney reservation system down" was among the top searches. Read on to know more about how to make reservations to Disney World.

As per some tweets, the park systems told the visitors, reservations are full till the end of the year. Some just could not log in and for others, the page kept buffering with no results. The problem continued for two days and clearly, it wasn't magical at all for those trying to get through. Meanwhile, a Disney spokesperson told CBS that there was no such glitch. People apparently kept trying even before it was their turn to make reservations. Disneyland Paris Reopening Date is July 15; Know Everything About Ticket Reservations With New Social Distancing Guidelines.

Check Tweets About Disney World Reservation System:

No Getting Through Calls

#WaltDisneyWorld Been trying to call Disney reservations all day to cancel my reservation and all you get is “all circuits busy” now. They dont let you cancel through the website. Where is the customer service Disney? — marshall1mt@gmail.com (@marshall1mt) June 23, 2020

How Many Are Trying?

How Many People Are Here Right Now Trying to Make a Disney Parks Pass Reservation for Disney World? pic.twitter.com/GEmY6aO7zT — Theme Parks & Entertainment (@themeprks) June 22, 2020

Frustrating

The Walt Disney World Park Reservation System is a joke. I’m genuinely frustrated that this is the screen I get after waiting over an HOUR. pic.twitter.com/Ok1FLZI2QI — matt 🤯 (@mstmar1e) June 22, 2020

How to Make Bookings for Disney World?

The Disney reservations opened first for those who have previous reservations of the Disney World resort. From Friday, the system will open for the annual pass holders. Ticketing for general public starts on Sunday. To make a reservation, a person will have to make a Disney account. The reservation system is available for guests and visitors will have to wait in a virtual waiting room. Click here to make your reservations.

When you log in and begin to make a reservation you will have to link your valid admission to Disney account. This includes your Guests in the party who have valid admission links.

You will be asked to create a party from your Family & Friends list. You can add a guest to include someone else. This is for annual pass holders. Everyone needs to have a Disney hotel reservation.

There's a section to select date and park. You can view the calendar of available dates for the visit. The park hours will be also be displayed. Select the ones suitable for you.

You can then review and confirm your tickets. You can go back to change your selections.

Once done, your reservations will appear in My Plans section. You can cancel your reservations from this section too.

New ticket sales have been temporarily paused and will resume at a later date. Right now the reservations are open for annual pass holders and existing ticket holders. Probably a lot of new people tried to make reservations and thus got stuck.

