The magic of Disney is slowing returning in all its theme parks across the world. The company has planned phased reopening of all its amusement parks across the world. As California Disney parks plan to open next month, Disneyland Paris will also open its gates to visitors from July 15. Each of the parks have new ticketing systems in place to ensure social distancing guidelines will be followed. In case, you are eager to know about what's happening in Paris' Disneyland, we give you all the details in here.

Disneyland Paris has been closed since mid-March due to the spread of Coronavirus. After nearly four months of being shut, the company will open in line with guidance of safety measures from the French government health officials. This will mainly include a reduced number of visitors, an increase in cleaning and more physical distancing. On July 15, Disneyland Paris parks, Disney's Newport Bay Club hotel and the Disney Village shopping will be open. Other hotels of Disney will open in phases. Disney World Reopening Date is July 11! Know Everything About Florida Theme Park Reservations and How It's Planning to Ensure Social Distancing.

New Ticket Reservations and Social Distancing Guidelines

Those who annual pass can register themselves for a date of their choice, but it will be subject to availability. Registration is mandatory for a newly purchased pass or updated ticket. It is not exactly revealed how many people will be allowed in the park at a time. You can click here to know more about ticket reservations. The new reservations also include cancellation and modification free of charge for stays in Disney hotels and resorts a week prior to the arrival.

Visitors above the age of 11 will have to compulsorily wear masks. Cast members and service providers will also have to wear masks at all times. All the attractions, shops, hotels, restaurants will have a queue system to maintain physical distancing. The play areas for meeting with Disney characters, makeup and makeover facilities will be unavailable at the moment. several Disney Characters, Pixar, Star Wars TM and Marvel Super Heroes will appear in the parks and offer visitors memorable photo opportunities But close interactions, including hugs. The elevators in the Disney Hotels will only allow one family at a time. Experiences like the Disney Stars on Parade and the Disney Illuminations night show which will not be open as yet.

The social distancing guidelines are similar in all their theme parks. The latest park to reopen was in Hong Kong, which opened on June 18. The magic is slowly set to return to Paris too.

