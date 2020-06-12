Coronavirus lockdown shut down so many public places, including famous tourists spots around the world. But in some places, the restrictions are relaxed as the situation becomes better, but with social distancing intact. Disney theme parks on California are the next in line, after this week Yosemite National Park opened its doors to visitors. There will be a phased reopening of all its properties across the country from July 9. To ensure social distancing norms are followed, there will be a new reservation system in place. If you are wondering how to go about it, in this article we give you all details. The first Disney park to open after the lockdown was in Shanghai on May 11.

The Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9 and the entire park including California Adventure will open on July 17. The hotels Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plans to reopen on July 23. Although the plan is in place, it requires state and local government approvals. There will be a park reservation system to keep the crowds in a limit. All the visitors will have to get a park entry in advance. One of the most visited tourists spots in US, it has been shut for three months to curb the rise of coronavirus cases. Disney World Reopening Date is July 11! Know Everything About Florida Theme Park Reservations and How It's Planning to Ensure Social Distancing.

What is The New Reservation System?

The attendance of the guests will be managed through a new theme park reservation system which also includes the annual pass holders. The reservations will be subject to availability of tickets. Annual pass sales and renewals will also be paused for the moment. More details regards to this will be available on their official website. The new guidelines will be somewhat similar to those adopted in Shanghai and Orlando respectively. The meet and greet with characters will remain unavailable. Parades and nighttime delights will not be started immediately. Enhanced health and safety measures will be taken into consideration. The company said that plans to support physical distancing as well as increased cleaning measures.

