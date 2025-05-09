Disney’s magical touch is about to reach the heart of the UAE, with the exciting announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi, the first Disney theme park and resort in the Middle East. Here's everything you need to know about this brand-new, breathtaking destination coming to Yas Island! Exotic Wedding Venues in Abu Dhabi: From Fairy-Tale to Island, List of Venues for the Perfect Destination Wedding.

1. A new frontier for Disney

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be the seventh Disney theme park and resort worldwide, adding a fresh chapter to the legacy of Disney destinations. Situated on Yas Island, it’s the first Disney park in the Middle East, as per the teaser video released by Disney on their official YouTube channel.

2. Waterfront wonderland

Set to rise from the beautiful shores of Yas Island, Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be a striking blend of contemporary architecture and cutting-edge technology. The park will feature immersive attractions and hotels, all set against the scenic backdrop of a waterfront resort. Picture Disney magic merging with the beauty of the Arabian Gulf.

3. Distinctly Disney, authentically Emirati

While it will capture the timeless charm of Disney, Disneyland Abu Dhabi is designed to reflect the unique spirit of the UAE. Expect attractions and experiences that seamlessly blend Disney’s storytelling magic with Abu Dhabi’s iconic architectural style and cultural identity, a true fusion of the old and new worlds.

4. A one-of-a-kind entertainment hub

Located on Yas Island, home to major entertainment draws, this resort with themed accommodations, unique dining options, and exclusive shopping experiences promises to be a one-stop destination for families seeking magic and luxury.

5. A long road to magic, but worth the wait

While there's no fixed opening date just yet, Disney is taking its time to ensure the park is absolutely perfect. The development and construction of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is expected to take several years, with an opening likely within the next 18 months to 2 years.