The annual Amarnath Yatra will be held from July 3 to August 28, 2026, spanning 57 days, with registration for pilgrims set to begin on April 15. Authorities have outlined a detailed registration process and eligibility criteria for devotees planning to undertake the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine.

The pilgrimage, organised by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, attracts lakhs of devotees each year to the sacred cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Temple Doors To Open for Devotees on April 22; Announcement Made at Omkareshwar Mandir in Ukhimath.

Amarnath Yatra 2026 To Commence July 3

Official Announcement: Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 The sacred Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra for the year 2026 is scheduled to commence on 3rd July 2026 and will conclude on 28th August 2026. Jai Shri Amarnath Ji!https://t.co/4ASFrIwHT0 pic.twitter.com/XQrvdTjPrC — Lok Bhavan Jammu & Kashmir (@LokBhavanJandK) April 12, 2026

Amarnath Yatra Dates and Schedule

The 2026 yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

The pilgrimage will be preceded by the Pratham Puja on June 29 (Jyeshtha Purnima), marking the ceremonial start of the pilgrimage and invoking blessings for a safe journey. Uttarakhand's Special Task Force Launches Large-scale Operation Against Cybercriminals Ahead of Char Dham Yatra.

How to Register for Amarnath Yatra 2026

Registration for the Amarnath Yatra can be completed through both online and offline modes:

Online Registration

Visit the official Shri Amarnath Shrine Board website or use the mobile app “Shri Amarnathji Yatra”

Complete OTP verification via mobile number and email

Upload required documents:

Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued on or after April 8, 2026

Passport-size photograph

Offline Registration

Visit authorised bank branches from April 15

Submit: Valid ID proof (such as Aadhaar) Compulsory Health Certificate issued by an authorised doctor Registration will follow a first-come, first-served process Biometric verification will be conducted through eKYC

The registration fee is INR 150 per person.

RFID Card Mandatory for Entry

Authorities have made RFID cards compulsory for all registered pilgrims in 2026. After completing registration, pilgrims must collect their RFID cards from designated centres in Jammu and Kashmir following biometric verification. Entry beyond key checkpoints such as Domail or Chandanwari will not be permitted without this card.

Eligibility Criteria for Pilgrims

The eligibility rules for the Amarnath Yatra remain unchanged:

Age limit: 13 to 70 years

Pregnant women beyond six weeks are not allowed

A valid Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) is mandatory

The CHC must be issued by an authorised medical provider listed by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.

The Amarnath Yatra is one of India’s largest religious pilgrimages, leading devotees to a high-altitude cave shrine in the Himalayas where a naturally formed ice lingam is worshipped as Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage is conducted under strict safety and medical guidelines due to challenging terrain and weather conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Jammu & Kashmir Lok Bhavan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).