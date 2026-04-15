The annual Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on July 3, 2026, and will continue until August 28, marking a 57-day pilgrimage season this year. The yatra, which leads devotees to the sacred Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir, is one of the most significant religious journeys in India, drawing lakhs of pilgrims annually.

This year’s extended duration is aimed at better managing the large number of devotees while ensuring improved safety and logistics. How To Register for Amarnath Yatra 2026.

Amarnath Yatra 2026: Registration Process Begins April 15

Registration for the pilgrimage will open on April 15 and can be completed both online and offline. Pilgrims can register through the official portal of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board or at over 550 designated bank branches across the country. Participating banks include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Axis Bank.

Registrations will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with daily quotas for each route. Authorities have advised pilgrims to book early, as slots will close seven days prior to the selected travel date. Kedarnath Opening Date 2026: Temple Doors To Open for Devotees on April 22; Announcement Made at Omkareshwar Mandir in Ukhimath.

Health and Eligibility Criteria

Given the high-altitude terrain, strict eligibility rules have been outlined. Only individuals aged between 13 and 70 years are permitted to undertake the yatra. Women who are more than six weeks pregnant are not eligible.

All pilgrims must submit a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued after April 8, 2026, by authorised medical professionals. The certificate will be verified before issuing the final Yatra Permit.

In addition, each registered pilgrim will receive an RFID card for real-time tracking during the journey, enhancing safety measures.

Routes to the Amarnath Cave

Pilgrims can choose between two main trekking routes:

Pahalgam Route: Approximately 48 km long, this route offers a more gradual climb and is generally considered suitable for first-time pilgrims.

Approximately 48 km long, this route offers a more gradual climb and is generally considered suitable for first-time pilgrims. Baltal Route: Around 14 km long, this route is shorter but steeper and more physically demanding, often preferred by experienced trekkers. Improved Facilities and Safety Measures

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has announced several upgrades for the 2026 yatra. These include improved trekking paths, better lighting and electricity along the Baltal route, and expanded accommodation at key locations such as Baltal, Nunwan, Srinagar, and Chanderkote.

A pre-paid booking system for ponies, palkis, and porters has also been introduced to streamline logistics.

All registered pilgrims will be covered by an accident insurance policy of ₹5 lakh. Additionally, mountain rescue teams are undergoing specialised training to respond to emergencies.

Officials have urged devotees to prepare adequately for the physically demanding journey by undergoing medical check-ups and maintaining fitness levels. The extended duration of the yatra is expected to ease crowd management while ensuring safer conditions for pilgrims undertaking the high-altitude trek.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).