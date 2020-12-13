Thiruvananthapuram, December 13: In a first, India's first solar- powered miniature train in Kerala was opened for tourists on Sunday. The miniature train is touted to be the country's first ever solar energy-driven train at Veli Tourist Village in Thiruvananthapuram. The train was thrown opened for the tourists. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the train in November. The stations are also being designed as per traditional style. The miniature train comprises of all the features of a fully-equipped rail system, including a tunnel, station and a ticket office. The train has three bogies that can accommodate around 45 people at a time.

The surplus energy generated by the system are routed to the (Kerala State Electricity Board) KSEB’s grid. According to a video of the miniature train revealed by ANI, people were seen taking joyrides in India's first solar energy-driven miniature train. Families and kids were seen having fun in the miniature train and enjoying the beauty of nature. Indian Railways Resumes Passenger Services to Punjab After Freight Trains, New Delhi-Una Janshatabdi Express First to Operate.

Watch: India's first solar energy-driven miniature train in Kerala

The train commissioned by the Chief Minister as part of projects make the tourist village world-class. A tourist was quoted by ANI saying that it was a great initiative to use solar energy that is readily available, to run the train. “It was a nice experience. I think it's a great initiative," said a tourist.

