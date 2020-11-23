New Delhi, November 23: After nearly two months of disruption, passenger and freight trains to Punjab were resumed by the Indian Railways on Monday. While the corridor turned operational earlier today, the Northern Railway flagged off the first passenger service line of New Delhi-Una during the evening hours. Punjab Railway Blockade Temporarily Ends, Farmer Unions Allow Resumption of Trains From November 23 for 15 Days.

"Passenger and freight trains services have been resumed on Punjab route; New Delhi-Una Janshatabdi Express first passenger train to Punjab dispatched," said a statement issued by the Northern Railway.

Train lines in Punjab, and some of the routes towards Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, were obstructed over the past 57 days due to the farmers' protest in the state. The Railways, during this period, suffered an estimated revenue loss of Rs 2,200 crore.

The stalemate ended on Saturday after the 29 agrarian unions agreed to suspend the Railway blockade for 15 days on the insistence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Punjab CM, though supporting the farmers in their protest against the farm laws passed by the Centre, had urged them to call off the protest as it had adversely impacted the state's economy.

The farmer bodies, while agreeing to withdraw the blockade, said the protests would resume if the Centre fails to address their concerns within the next 15 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).