Mumbai, July 8: Are you tired of seeing people’s vacation pictures from Bali on your feed? And do you have the island destination on your bucket list for a long? The Indian Railways has introduced a luxury package tour to Bali which you can consider. This exciting package is for 5 nights and 6 days, covers most of the famous tourist spots and comes at a decent price. IRCTC announced the package on its Twitter account and the details are provided on the website. Read on to find all the details from the cost, and dates to the itinerary.

IRCTC Bali Tour Itinerary

The trip will be for five nights six days and commence from the Lucknow airport. The itinerary includes the following spots – Kintamani Village, Ubud Coffee Plantation, Ubud Royal Palace, Ulwata Temple, Traditional Art Market, Bali Safari & Marine park with Jungle Hopper Pass. It will also cover Tanjung Benoa Beach, Turtle Conservation Island and have Tanah Lot Sunset Tour. IRCTC Ticket Cancellation After Chart is Prepared: Here’s How You Can Claim Full Refund Easily (Watch Video).

Cost of Bali Package

The package starts at Rs. 92,000. You can opt for double or triple occupancy and the cost will be approximately Rs. 92,700 per person. There is also an option for single occupancy, which is a bit costlier at Rs 101,400 per person. For those travelling with children, the price for Child with Extra bed (05-11 Years) is price at Rs 88000/- while without extra bed (02-11 Years) would cost Rs 82550. Some selected customers may also avail of special deal prices. This trip will start and end at the Lucknow airport and the flights will be AirAsia.

IRCTC Launches Durga Puja Tour Package From Kolkata to Rajasthan.

Inclusions

The package includes return airfare, and the cost of accommodation at 4-star hotels in Bali. It also includes breakfast, lunch and 3 dinners, along with 1 dinner on a cruise. It will also include one time entrance fee wherever applicable and also fees for a friendly English-speaking guide. There are limited all meal packages as well.

