The Ram Mandir, set to be inaugurated in Ayodhya, encompasses various architectural marvels and symbolic elements that amplify its spiritual significance. The temple boasts a significant built-up area, incorporating intricate design elements. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Ram Lalla inauguration in Ayodhya will take place at 12:20 PM on January 22. The structure spans a substantial expanse, meticulously crafted with pink sandstone, white marble, and granite. Surrounding the temple is a revered parikrama path, a circumambulation route significant in Hindu traditions. An integral aspect of the temple's adornment is the incorporation of bronze panels. These panels, intricately designed and meticulously crafted, depict scenes from the revered Indian epic, the Ramayana.

Ram Mandir Built-Up Area, Parikrama Path, and Bronze Panels

The Ram Temple's rampart will stretch a staggering 732 meters, marking a grand boundary for this sacred site. According to Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the temple's construction heralds immense joy for devotees eagerly anticipating the revered Ramlala's darshan.

The temple's entry will be from the east, with the sanctum sanctorum situated at its westernmost point. Inside, devotees will encounter two distinct sets of idols: on the ground floor, Lord Ramlala will be depicted in his childhood form, while on the first floor, he'll be portrayed presiding over a court.

Ram Mandir- Construction Material

Crafting this monumental structure involved materials sourced from various states: stones from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, wood from Maharashtra, granite from Telangana, carpentry from Tamil Nadu, granite work from Karnataka, idol carving from Rajasthan, and sandstone carving from Odisha. First Golden Door Installed at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Constructing a sturdy foundation posed a significant challenge, necessitating the integration of traditional materials with modern technology to withstand potential natural calamities like earthquakes or floods in the Saryu region. Over 70% of the sprawling 70-acre plot will be left vacant to accommodate 600 plants, emphasizing a harmonious blend of nature within the temple complex.

Beyond the main temple, four additional temples will adorn the corners of the two-story, 14-foot wide parikrama path. These structures will be adorned with 125 bronze statues illustrating scenes from the Ramayana. Furthermore, seven more temples dedicated to revered sages and Ramayana characters like Nishadraj, Ahilya, and Shabari will be constructed to the south of the main temple.

Ram Mandir- Height

The temple's pinnacle will soar to a height of 161 feet from the ground, an imposing symbol of divinity and grandeur. The ground floor, measuring 380 feet in length and 250 feet in width, has been completed, while work on the first floor nears its conclusion.

Approximately 2.1 million cubic feet of stone, including pink sandstone, white marble, and granite, have been meticulously used in construction. Crafting the pillars alone involved 400 artisans labouring for 15-20 days on each pillar.

Strict regulations will govern temple access, allowing 800 pilgrims at a time in four queues. To maintain sanctity, outside flowers or prasad won't be permitted as bhog; instead, the Trust will distribute Prasad freely, fostering an inclusive and sacred atmosphere within this magnificent edifice of devotion.

The amalgamation of these elements—the temple's built-up area, the sacred parikrama path, and the storytelling bronze panels—contributes to the spiritual ambience and sanctity of the Ram Mandir. Each facet represents devotion, cultural heritage, and reverence for Lord Ram, culminating in the creation of a spiritual haven for devotees from across the globe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2024 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).