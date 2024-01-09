Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The first golden door has been installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The door is about 12 feet high and 8 feet wide.

As many as 13 more doors will be installed in the coming three days.

"These doors are being installed on the upper floor of the sanctum sanctorum. A total of 46 doors will be installed in the Ram temple, out of which 42 will be coated with 100 kg gold," officials said.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to close all educational institutions in the state on January 22, the day when the Ram temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya.

Terming the occasion a 'national festival', the Chief Minister also instructed that government buildings should remain decorated for the occasion.

During his first visit of the year 2024 to Ayodhya on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city.

"Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily," he said.

Regarding the ongoing development projects, CM Yogi gave clear instructions to the concerned officials that they needed to execute the tasks while maintaining high quality and within the specified timeframe because, following January 22, a significant surge in the number of devotees and tourists was expected.

The Chief Minister made it clear that any form of negligence would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16. (ANI)

