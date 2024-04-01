Odisha is an Indian state located on the east coast. It is known for its cultural heritage, natural beauty, tribal communities, and ancient Hindu temples. The state celebrates its foundation day on April 1st every year, known as Utkal Divas, Utkala Dibasa or Odisha Day. Odisha boasts many tourist attractions, ranging from pristine coastlines to pilgrimage sites. Its historical significance and scenic landscapes make it a popular destination for tourists seeking a unique and enriching experience. Let's explore some of the special places this state has to offer.

1. Bhubaneswar ' The Temple City'

To kick off this list, let's start with Bhubaneshwar, the capital city of Odisha, which is pretty amazing! Not only is it known as the "Temple City" because of the 700 temples that used to stand there, but it has also become an education hub and an excellent place for business. When you visit, your bucket list could include the Nandankanan Zoological Park, Lingaraj Temple, Museum of Tribal Arts & Artifacts and Dhauli Giri Hills. And if you're in the mood to shop, you can stop by the local handloom and handicraft markets, where you can find unique treasures made by talented artisans in the city.

2. Chilika Lake

It is Asia's largest internal saltwater lake and a paradise for bird watchers and nature lovers. It is home to a vibrant breeding ground for colourful birds, including flamingos, White-bellied sea eagles, and Graylag geese. The lake is home to a significant population of Irrawaddy Dolphins, which can be seen diving, swimming, and playing during boat trips. Besides enjoying bird watching, you can take boating rides, nature trails, and soothing beach walks.

3. Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves

If you are a passionate historian interested in old architecture, visit the 'Udayagiri' and 'Khandagiri' Caves near Bhubaneswar. These ancient caves, formerly 'Kattaka' Caves or Cuttack Caves, are of great archaeological, historical, and religious significance. They consist of several finely and ornately carved caves built in the 1st century BCE. It is believed that most of these caves were carved out as residential blocks for Jain monks during the reign of King Kharavela.

4. Bhitarkanika National Park

Bhitarkanika National Park is an excellent destination for bird and wildlife watching. It is located in the Kendrapara district of Odisha. The Bhitarkanika National Park houses one of the largest populations of saltwater crocodiles in India. This park is a paradise for bird watchers, with over 215 species of birds, including eight species of kingfishers, white-bellied sea eagles, and ospreys. The location boasts an abundance of vibrant greenery that can take you to the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

5. Puri Beach

Puri Beach, also known as the Golden Beach, is a popular tourist destination in the city of Puri in the Indian state of Odisha. This stunning beach stretches along the Bay of Bengal and is considered sacred for Hindus. Every year, the Puri Beach Festival is held at this site, drawing crowds worldwide. The beach is a must-visit for those who wish to relax, enjoy the scenic beauty, and immerse themselves in the local culture.

Puri is well-known for its iconic Shri Jagannath Temple, which holds great significance in Hinduism. The temple is one of the four Dhamas, considered the holiest holy place for Hindu devotees.

Odisha is full of tourist attractions and places to visit. If you have not visited this beautiful state, this is your sign to plan a visit at the earliest. The best time to visit Odisha is during the months of October and February. The temperature is cooler, giving the traveller a much-needed atmosphere to explore the places. We wish everyone a very Happy Odisha Day.

