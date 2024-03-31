Utkal Divas, also known as Odisha Day, is celebrated on April 1 every year. The special day marks the formation of the state of Odisha. On this day in 1936, Odisha was carved out as a separate province state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with the addition of Koraput District and Ganjam District from the Madras Presidency. After losing its political identity completely in 1568 following the defeat and demise of the last king, Mukunda Dev, efforts resulted in the formation of a politically separate state under British rule on a linguistic basis on April 1, 1936. A large number of Jhankis make this festival more beautiful. In this article, let’s learn more about the date of Utkal Divas 2024, its history, and the significance of the day. Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Bihar Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More – Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

Utkal Divas 2024 Date

Utkal Divas 2024, or Odisha Foundation Day 2024, will be celebrated on April 1.

Utkal Divas History

As per historical records, the main revolution in this separate state continued for three decades from the day of the formation of Utkal Sammilani, which led to the foundation of a separate Odisha Province. With the support of locals, the movement turned more intense under the leadership of Utkala Gouraba Madhusudan Das, Utkala Mani Gopabandhu Das, and many others. The newly formed Odisha state consisted of six districts, namely Cuttack, Puri, Baleswar, Sambalpur, Koraput and Ganjam, with its capital at Cuttack. John Austin Hubback took the oath of office and became the first Governor of Odisha Province. Rajasthan Formation Day 2024: When Is Rajasthan Diwas? Know the History and Significance of the Day on Which the State Was Formed.

Utkal Divas Significance

Utkal Divas holds great significance for the people of Odisha. The state formation day is celebrated with great enthusiasm, showcasing its rich cultural heritage, history, and achievements. On this day, various cultural events, processions, and programs are organized across the state to commemorate the occasion. It's a day of pride and joy for the people of Odisha as they celebrate their identity and unity.

