World Heritage Day 2020: Machu Picchu to Stonehenge, 7 Incredible Heritage Monuments Around the World Which Depict Ancient Culture

Heritage spots around the world (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Today marks the celebration of International Monuments and Sites Day or the World Heritage Day. Marked every year on April 18, it is the day that aims to raise public awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage and efforts to preserve it. Heritage spots maintain the legacy of culture, are a symbol of their art and architecture, reveal the mastermind of its makers and how they symbolised it. On this day, which celebrates the very heritage spots, we tell you about 7 famous heritage sports from around the world.

World Heritage Day was started by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 in Tunisia. They called for the World Heritage Day to raise awareness about the cultural heritage spots, monuments and the conservation efforts. This day was approved by General Assembly of UNESCO in 1983. As one of the aims of this observance is knowing about more heritage sites, we tell you about some of the most famous heritage spots in the world, which if you are keenly interested in art and architecture, you should visit once.

1. The Colosseum, Rome

The Colosseum in Rome is an ancient amphitheatre that has a capacity of almost 50,000 to 80,000 people. It was the largest amphitheatre ever built in that era of AD 72. The theatre has seen contests and mock sea battles, the re-enactment of famous battles, performances of classic dramas and supported even other activities. In the early medieval era, it was used for entertainment. This structure is a depiction of marvellous Roman architecture.

2. Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu located high in the Andes Mountains in Peru, these ruins date back to the 15th century to the Inca Empire. It is called as the "Lost City of the Incas" which was unknown to the outside world until 1911. Built with dry stone, it represents classic Inca style construction. There are three primary structures, the Intihuatana, the Temple of the Sun, and the Room of the Three Windows.

3. Taj Mahal

Built in the 1600s by Emperor Shahjahan for his wife Mumtaz, this white marble mausoleum is an epitome of love in the world today. Taj Mahal is located in the state of Uttar Pradesh is among the new seven wonders of the world. The iconic structure on the ebb of river Yamuna is sparkling white marble beauty.

4. Stonehenge

Stonehenge in Salisbury, England is one of the most intriguing heritage structure built about 3,000 years ago. What makes it intriguing is that the stones used here come from Wales and scholars have been unable to figure out how these stone were brought here. The ring of standing stones is regarded as a British cultural icon and a part of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. It is one of the mysterious places in the world and also among the best preserved of the megalithic structures.

5. The Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China is the longest structures ever built by humans. Stretching across 21,100 kilometres and 50 feet high, this construction was made for border controls to protect the Chinese states and empires. The first emperor of China Qin Shi Huang from 220 BC joined the fortification of several walls, which were built from as early as the 7th century BC. For a structure that is said to be visible even from the space, it is one of the most iconic heritage spots in the world.

6. Angkor Wat, Cambodia

The biggest religious monument in the world, Angkor Wat is a Buddhist temple complex in Cambodia. It was originally constructed as a Hindu temple of Lord Vishnu which gradually transformed in a Buddhist temple by end of 12th century. The temple structure has a grandeur, harmony of architecture that traces back to the Khmer Empire of the 9th century.

7. Tikal, Guatemela

Located in the rain forest of Guatemala, Tikal is one of the largest archaeological sites and urban centers of the Mayan world. It gives the feels of a ghost town but a grand one that has jungle around. It became one of the most powerful kingdoms of the ancient Maya.

World over, there are a lot more heritage spots which carry an ancient legacy to them. For that matter, every tourist spot that enlists itself as a heritage site carries a story that goes back in time. There is more than just historical battles, but a depiction of one's empire, their art, their culture which stands out through it. These are monuments which testify to historical occurrences and stand as a symbol of their representation.