Chennai, June 8: In a move to modernise tourism and improve visitor engagement, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) is set to introduce immersive, self-guided audio tours at 22 prominent heritage and cultural sites across the state, including three landmark locations in Chennai. The initiative will feature curated audio content in multiple languages, allowing tourists to explore sites at their own pace while gaining historical, cultural, and local insights.

Designed to be user-friendly and accessible via smartphones or handheld devices, the tours aim to make travel more enriching and inclusive. Among the major destinations included in the project are Sankagiri Fort Complex, Gingee Fort, Kazhugumalai, Trichy Rock Fort, Thirparankundram, Kattabomman Memorial Fort, Fort Dansborg, Sittannavasal, Vellore Fort, Sadras Dutch Fort, Padmanabhapuram Palace, Saraswati Mahal Library and Museum, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Airavatesvara Temple, Brihadeeswara Temple, the streets around Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Poompuhar Complex, and Dhanushkodi. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Ramanthanswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu After Inaugurating New Pamban Rail Bridge in Rameswaram (Watch Video).

In Chennai, audio tours will be launched at the Ekambareswarar Temple, Kapaleeshwarar Temple, and the historic monuments along Marina Beach. A senior TTDC official said, “The project is aimed at enhancing visitor experience by offering self-paced, site-specific storytelling. These audio guides will include historical facts, folklore, and ambient sounds to deepen tourists’ appreciation of Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural legacy.”

To ensure authenticity and depth, content will be developed in collaboration with historians, subject matter experts, and local communities. The audio guides will be available in multiple languages and include accessibility features such as closed captions, screen reader compatibility, and language support for hearing-impaired visitors. Chola-Era Inscription Found Near Perumal Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, Video Surfaces.

The project also involves the deployment of a centralised monitoring system for quality assurance and consistency across sites. The mobile application will be integrated with Google Maps, helping visitors navigate tourist routes and access nearby recreational and transport services. “The integration of AI-powered translation is being explored to offer real-time multilingual support,” the official added. The initiative reflects Tamil Nadu’s broader vision to promote tech-enabled, inclusive, and heritage-sensitive tourism experiences that cater to both domestic and international travellers.

