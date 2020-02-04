Turning Rejections Into Opportunities, Read How Rahul Gupta Stepped Out Of His Comfort Zone To Become A Director

Rahul Gupta (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dreams do turn into reality those who have the determination and the attitude of never giving up. Transforming his rejections into his opportunities, Rahul Gupta has made his way as one of the most promising directors of tomorrow. An ordinary man who hails from Kanpur always dreamt of becoming a director. With hope, he moved to the city of dreams, Mumbai in 2017. Initially, he approached a lot of production houses for work, but he failed to get work there. However, it was Vishal Chaturvedi who showed his faith on him and approached to work with him at Laughing Colours, an established entertainment page on Facebook.

While working at Laughing Colours, he created a lot of relatable and funny videos which was appreciated by everyone. Many of his videos also broke the internet including ‘Smoker’s Diary’, ‘Beti Kyun Bachao’ and ‘Gaali’. It was indeed a learning experience for him as he understood what kind of content works the best on the internet. After an experience of a year, Rahul quit his job to pursue his dream. Talking about how he dealt with a change, he said, “If you want to explore creativity, change must definitely happen. You can’t stick to one place or a thing and limit yourself in your comfort zone. To be a director, I need to learn a lot of creative processes and it can only happen when there is a change in work.”

Day and night, he was in search of producers who could invest in one of his web series. Ankur Tiwari, the owner of Brotherhood Motion Pictures and brother of singer Ankit Tiwari was very impressed by his work and he helped Gupta for his web series, ‘Beer Boys and Vodka Girls’ which is streaming on Prime Flix. Apart from this, Rahul is currently working on another web series for ULLU, an emerging name among the OTT platforms. Besides this, he is working on several other projects and is in talks with a lot of producers as well. His creativity has got no bounds and there’s no doubt in saying that Rahul Gupta has got a very bright future as a director.