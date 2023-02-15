Rahul Gupta is a Delhi-born lifestyle trendsetter, who has made a name for himself in the world of fashion and luxury living. He was born and brought up in Punjabi Bagh, a posh residential area in West Delhi, India. Rahul was born to a business family. His father owned a small business, while his mother was a homemaker.

From a young age, Rahul had a keen interest in fashion and luxury living. He was always fascinated by the latest trends and styles and loved to experiment with his own wardrobe. He is a commerce graduate from delhi and later on took a degree in MBA also.

After completing his education, Rahul carried forward his father business and took it on a new height. He quickly made a name for himself with his innovative fashion and unique sense of style. His work caught the eye of many celebrities and fashion icons, and he soon became a sought-after businessman.

However, Rahul's ambitions didn't stop at just doing business. He

joined social media platforms as it was in trend and people were spending time on facebook and instagram, sharing pictures and videos, like never before. As he started using instagram actively his fan following increased and brought him thousands of likes. Rahul's lifestyle influences youngsters and he is a celebrity to all of them.

As a lifestyle trendsetter, Rahul has been featured in various fashion magazines and blogs and has become a style icon for many. He is known for his impeccable sense of style and is often seen wearing brands. He has also been invited to speak at various fashion events and has served as a judge on several fashion reality shows. In his free time, Rahul enjoys traveling, reading, and spending time with his family.

Rahul Gupta is a true inspiration for anyone who aspires to make a mark in the world of fashion and luxury living. His relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to his vision has made him a force to be reckoned with in the industry. He has proved that with hard work, dedication, and a strong sense of style, anyone can achieve their dreams.