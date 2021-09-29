Looking to stay fit this fall? As we enter the holiday season it’s easy to lose sight of our health and fitness goals. Tempting holiday treats and dinner parties await, but it’s important to not lose sight of your goals and continue with your health journey. Here are some tips and tricks for how to stay fit before the holidays arrive.

Drink Tea

Are you surprised this made the list? Well, wait till you see the potential in drinking tea and how it can help you lose weight.

Tea has many unique benefits for your overall health. Tea is considered a “superfood”- a food product that has ingredients in them that are believed to prevent certain disease. There’s a type of flavonoid (a plant metabolite) found in tea that is known to burn fat, reduce the risk of heart disease, and prevent diabetes.

In addition, most teas contain caffeine, which can improve the amount of energy your body uses, making it shed more calories.

People who have lost weight will also find that drinking tea will prevent their metabolism from slowing down and increases their chances of maintaining a healthy weight.

Drinking tea is a safer, easier, and more convenient way to support your health goals.





Eat Your Fruits and Veggies

Did you know that having a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, and protein helps increase energy levels, boosts your immune system and ability to deal with stress? Sometimes it’s hard to get enough fruits and veggies in our diet.

Smoothies are a quick and easy way to include fruit and veggies in your diet, especially when you have the right tools. Adding in spinach or kale to a fruit smoothie is an easy way to sneak in veggies.

With a good blender you can blend your fruits and veggies quickly and easily.

A blender with a built-in dispenser allows you to easily pour drinks without making a mess, and a portable blender cup is perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast.

A versatile, easy to clean blender will help you get a perfect blend of your favorite smoothie every time.

Watch Workout Videos

If you don’t have a gym membership or are hesitant to go back to the studio because of Covid-19, online workout classes like yoga and Pilates, are an easy and free way to work out from the safety of your home.

A quality yoga mat can provide inspiration to spice up your workout routine.

Artistic and suede yoga mats made from biodegradable materials that are non-slip, anti-tear, lightweight, and durable are perfect for beginners, advanced yoga enthusiasts, and athletes who do a lot of floor-stretching exercises.

Yoga blocks made from naturally grippy, non-slip high-density EVA foam are perfect for all types of yoga & other workout body-stretch exercises.

A yoga ball helps you workout while at home and can improve your balance, stability, help you burn calories, stretch and strengthen your body.

Using a yoga ball as a chair can help improve your overall posture. It helps build & develop core strength, reduce lower back pain, and support your lower back.

With these tips and products, we hope you find inspiration to keep up with your health goals this fall.