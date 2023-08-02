As people become more aware and careful about their relationships, new terms emerge every few days. Other than the varying dating trends to define stages of a relationship, there are also terms to describe problems that may arise in days to come. Red flags have been in conversations for a while, but did you know about pink flags? Very recently, TikTok unveiled another term, beige flags, in a relationship. In this article, we will tell you what pink flags mean. What Is a Beige Flag? Does Your Partner Have Beige Flags? Know Everything About Viral TikTok Dating Trend.

What is a Pink Flag?

In straightforward terms, a pink flag could be explained as a well-disguised red flag. A pink flag in a relationship refers to a sign or warning that indicates potential issues or concerns that could arise in future. It's a milder version of a red flag, which stands for more severe or alarming warning signs. Pink flags indicate that something might be amiss and should be discussed between partners. While pink flags can differ for every person, here are some examples to help you understand it better.

Opposing Political Views

You and your partner may have opposing political views, which can lead to debates and fights in the future. 'Tum Se Hi' Couple Dance in Rain on Jab We Met's Song, Watch Romantic Video As It Goes Viral.

Lack of Availability

Is your partner dissing you and not willing to spend enough time? If your partner is not available for you, it can signal some potential underlying issues.

Disrespectful Behaviour

Making hurtful comments, belittling each other, or disregarding opinions and feelings is also a pink flag that can turn red if not addressed.

Frequent Mood Swings

It is also a pink flag if you observe constant mood swings and changes in their behaviour towards you or those around them.

There are no definite ways to point out what is a pink flag, but potential traits that can lead to bigger fights and problems in your relationship at a later stage qualify as pink flags. If you notice some of these in your partner, may it be time to sit down and have a healthy conversation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2023 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).