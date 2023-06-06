Mumbai, June 6: Owing to the internet, we are all familiar with red flags and frequently interpret them as warning indicators. Green flags are next, a signal that we have met our genuine soul mate, or at the very least, a gentlemanly man who appreciates women. But most of us might not understand what a "beige flag" is. The phrase is currently trending on TikTok, and many are calling it the newest kind of online dating that we need to be cautious of.

Beige flags can imply different things to different individuals depending on the circumstances, in contrast to red flags, which essentially indicate that a partner is inappropriate or pink flags which highlight small areas of worry that have the potential to become a relationship-threatening problem. Top Dating Trends 2023: For Gen Z, These 5 Dating Trends From Situationship To Dry Dating Are a Hit!

Dictionary Definition of Beige Flag

Something that’s neither good nor bad but makes you pause for a minute when you notice it and then you just continue on. Something odd, is how Urban Dictionary defines the phrase. The phrase "a sign that shows someone is boring or lacks originality" is also used to describe it. According to Urban Dictionary, beige flags are "often generic or very cliché things that many people put in their profiles" when it comes to dating sites.

Check Out Some Trending 'Beige Flag' Examples

Telling 'Everything'

my boyfriend’s beige flag is that he tells me everything he’s doing. like the smallest movement in his life and he will tell me about it. he will text me about cutting a friend’s birthday cake and what colour dal he’s eating and what he’s ordering for dinner he tells me all of it — hoe for malai tikka (@nandyywho) May 30, 2023

Kisses and Strawberries

I saw this comment earlier then saw this TikTok and had to screenshot for you haha. I too am curious about my beige flags. pic.twitter.com/P8TeO8usJb — Alexander the Mediocre 🏳️‍🌈 (@sunflahr) June 1, 2023

Fewer Red Flags, More Beige Flags

fewer red flags, moar beige flags pic.twitter.com/c1XiXmx0DM — Andrea Mew (@andreajmew) June 1, 2023

How Beige Flag Trend Began

Basically, as you may have probably guessed, they are odd personality traits that don't always warrant avoiding a person. There is a twist, though. The 'beige flags' trend didn't start out like this! What Is 'Dry Dating'? Why Is It Popular Among Gen Z and Millennials in 2023 – Everything To Know About This Trend.

In her now-viral TikTok videos, TikToker Caitlin MacPhail, who now describes herself as the "CEO of beige flags" and claims to have invented the word, identified a number of them from 2022. She believes they are a sign that a person didn't put much thought into their profile, is really dull, or both.

