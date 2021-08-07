The time we are living in is very uncertain. It has not been so long that travelling from one destination to another was easy, but now many countries have imposed travel restrictions to control the deadly coronavirus. The pandemic has already created a lot of disruption, and in such dire times, the entertainment and tourism industry has suffered the most.

However, the situation is getting better, and work has eventually resumed in every industry. Model and actress Disha Pardeshi in this rough phase feels fortunate to travel across borders. Before you get confused, we tell you that the actress is travelling for a brand photo shoot in Budapest.

Yes, you read that right. Disha Pardeshi has her photo shoot with ‘Kashish India’, a leading ethnic and apparel brand in India. We all are aware of how the second wave of COVID-19 left a terrible impact all over the world. However, the situation is now improved, and the model is all set to fly overseas.

“During this time, I would say that I am lucky to get an opportunity and be one among the few models and work for a project in Europe. Getting a visa was a task in itself, and I have seen many people whose visas got rejected. It was only after verifying my professional background, I was granted a visa to fly to Budapest”, said Disha.

Disha’s shoot is for 12-days, and she is already excited to fly abroad. Elaborating about it, she said, “After a hiatus, I am flying to one of the world’s best destinations. I am sure it will be one of my most cherishing experiences. As responsible human beings, we must take safety measures as work and operations will resume gradually.”

Known for her exceptional dancing skills, Disha Pardeshi bagged the National Award as a Kathak dancer. She has been a part of several events and fashion shows in different parts of the world. Additionally, the model and actress has also featured in soap operas like ‘Waaras’. Currently, the actress is seen in Star Pravah’s ‘Swabhimaan’. Moreover, the model in her exemplary career has worked with well-known designers like Manish Malhotra, Rohit Verma, Amy Billimoria, Karishma Jamwal and Seema Khan.

On the other hand, the model has earlier had her associations with brands like Big Bazaar, Pantaloons, Bharat Petroleum, Arena Jewellers, Yosha Ethnic Garments, Sunburn Festival Goa 2014, Splash Salon, Axis Bank, L’oreal, Mcdonalds, Tata Motors, Optimum Nutrition, Isuzu Motors and Lenskart. “I hope the list of my brand associations keeps on growing, and I get to explore the globe sooner than expected”, concluded Disha Pardeshi.