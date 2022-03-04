World Obesity Day is observed worldwide on March 4. The main objective of observing this day is to promote practical solutions to end the global obesity crisis.

World obesity day was organised by the World Obesity Federation which is in official relations with World Health Organisation. Obesity is a disorder that involves excessive body fat that increases the risks of health problems. Today it is one of the most common health issues. As you observe World Obesity Day 2922, we at LatestLY, have curated 5 methods that one must adopt to stay away from obesity. Easy Weight Loss Exercises to Reduce Body Fat and Improve Health

Exercise

Exercise is a must to prevent obesity. You can go out for a walk, swim, a group class like Zumba, aerobics etc. or work out at a gym which will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Fibre-Rich Diet

Fibrous food is very important for healthy digestion. If your digestion is good, then you will not have any problem in maintaining distance from obesity.

Less Processed and Sugary Foods

Limit your intake of processed and sugary foods. They contain extra calories which may lead to obesity and other health issues.

Reduce Sedentary Activities

Sedentary activities like watching television, playing video games, mobile games etc shall be reduced. These activities make people sit at one place for long hours thus making them lethargic which can further lead to reduced physical activity and thus lead obesity.

Ensure Good Sleep

Sleep-deprived people tend to consume more calories because they are awake longer and have more opportunities to eat. Also, sleeplessness disrupts the balance of hormones that control the appetite. Therefore, a night of sound sleep is very important to keep obesity away.

A bad lifestyle could be a major reason for obesity for many. Obesity is a concern for all age groups today. As you observe World Obesity Day 2022, it is important to make sure that you must take all measures to avoid obesity so as to live a healthy life.

Wishing everyone good health on World Obesity Day 2022!

