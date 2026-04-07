Following their high-profile wedding in Udaipur and a star-studded gala in Hyderabad, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna returned to Mandanna’s roots for an intimate wedding reception in Kodagu (Coorg). The celebration, held on Monday, April 6, at Serenity Hall in Virajpet, served as a heartfelt tribute to the actress's heritage and a homecoming for the couple, affectionately known as "VIROSH" by fans. The event took place just one day after Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5, making it a double celebration for the family. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Post Dethrones Virat Kohli’s 2024 T20 WC Triumph Photo As Most-Liked Instagram Post in Asia.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Kodagu Reception:

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Rashmika Mandanna’s Kodava Saree Look

Rashmika Mandanna, who often calls herself a child of the soil, paid tribute to her roots by wearing a traditional silk saree likely a green and pink Kanjivaram, draped in the distinctive Kodava style. Unlike the common Nivi drape, the Coorgi style features pleats tucked at the back, with the pallu brought over the right shoulder and secured with a brooch. She completed the regal look with classic gold jewellery, including layered traditional necklaces, stacked bangles, and jhumkas that complemented the saree’s gold zari. Adding a graceful finishing touch, her hair was styled in a sleek bun adorned with fresh gajra, enhancing the elegance of the ensemble. Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates One Month Wedding Anniversary With Vijay Deverakonda, Shares Heartwarming Unseen Pics (See Post)

Vijay Deverakonda’s Retro Look Goes Viral

Vijay Deverakonda complemented his bride by channeling the aesthetic of an '80s cinema icon. He wore a sharp black blazer accented with silver motifs, paired with a white open-collar shirt, black flared trousers, and white shoes. The couple’s chemistry was on full display throughout the night. In several viral clips from the stage-set against a backdrop of elegant white florals, Mandanna was seen lovingly styling Vijay’s hair, drawing cheers from the gathered guests.

Vijay Deverakonda Praises Coorgi Women

During the reception, the couple addressed the intimate gathering of close friends and family. Vijay Deverakonda shared his growing affection for the region and its culture. "I always thought that women from here are super beautiful, even before I met her," Deverakonda remarked. "I think Coorgi women are very beautiful, and I'm married to one, and I'm very happy." Adding to the sentiment of the evening, reports indicate that Mandanna's father gifted the couple a bungalow in Coorg, further cementing their connection to her hometown. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Grand Wedding Reception: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar Attend Function.

The Virosh Wedding

The Kodagu reception marks the final leg of a wedding journey that began with a private ceremony at ITC Mementos in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. After keeping their relationship private for years following their collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, the couple has fully embraced their public status. Fans of the pair have more to look forward to professionally as well; the two are set to reunite on screen in Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming period action film, Ranabaali, scheduled for release on September 11, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).