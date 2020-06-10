'365 Days' HOT Sex Scenes Go Viral on TikTok as Netizens Share Videos of Them Watching XXX Clips from the Polish Erotic Movie on Netflix! Latest Sexy Trend Has Left Internet Thirsty and Turned On

365 Days HOT Sex Scenes Go Viral on TikTok (Photo Credits: TikTok)

50 Shades of Grey, who? Make way for 365 Days that has taken over TikTok and other social media with its explicit sex scenes leaving netizens sweaty and turned on! The erotic Polish romance drama contains BDSM, voyeurism and kinky sex clips that have sent social media into a frenzy. Directors Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes have managed to make 365 days Netflix’s most-streamed movie just two days after it began to stream on June 7. It has also got a nickname the “Polish 50 Shades of Grey" and rightfully so! The XXX sex scenes are so hot that netizens really cannot contain themselves. Moreover, filming themselves while watching the x-rated BDSM scenes from 365 Days has become a TikTok trend! And it is being said that because of this TikTok challenge the movie is getting more eyeballs. #365Days hashtag on TikTok currently has 146.6 million videos! Can you believe it?

The XXX scenes are said to be so graphic that people cannot believe their eyes. The story revolves around a "dominant mafia boss" Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) who has imprisoned Laura Biel (Anna Maria Sieklucka) and gives her one year to fall in love with him! Somewhere based on Stolkholm syndrome, the sex scenes are making people go crazy. On TikTok, netizens are sharing videos of them watching the sex scenes especially the one in the shower where the Massimo Torricelli chokes Laura Biel in a classic BDSM move. Take a look at some of the videos that are going viral on TikTok:

While fans cannot get enough of the X-rated film and its BDSM scenes, even saying that 365 Days has "made Fifty Shades of Grey look PG", but it is being accused of "romanticising" Stockholm syndrome which is a dangerous relationship where feelings of trust or affection (usually misunderstood as love) by a victim is felt in cases of kidnapping or hostage-taking towards a captor.