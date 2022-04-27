365 Days: This Day movie review: India on Netflix loves to watch erotic thrillers. Polish erotic thriller 365 Days ruled the Top 10 charts on the streamer for weeks. So people with such viewing habits will hardly care what this review says. But it's our responsibility to make you aware of what you are getting into and when comes to 365 Days: This Day, it's just complete pain to your senses. 365 Days Part 3 Starring Michele Morrone in Works at Netflix, Part 2 Releases on April 27.

Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka) and Massimo (Michele Morrone) get married not before they have their pre-wedding sex sesh. Life was supposed to be beautiful but it isn't as Laura starts feeling bored of her life as a housewife. Enters Nacho (Simone Susinna), a handsome gardener of Massimo and Laura finds solace in his arms. They run away and everything spirals from there.

Good News first!

Sex scenes continue to be explicit and raunchy... so now let's skip to the bad part!

It's perhaps fun to make a movie like that where script is almost non-existent and all one has to do is shoot the sex scenes from various angles. The latter seems pretty easy thanks to Fifty Shades of Grey or dollops of porn. The writers are so lazy that they didn't even bother to explain how Laura's life was saved after the explosion in the tunnel. The leads do all the work, all the 'hard' work. Funnier still are the dialogues, all of them sound like they have been flicked from the cheesiest hallmark movies, minus the warmth and love.

It's really absurd that a mafia like Massimo can't find Laura despite having such an expansive business. Obviously, it's done so that Laura and Nacho grow closer while they are absconding but it's just all sorts of stupid. Whenever Laura tried to escape Massimo in the first film, she would always gets caught by him. But here, that didn't gel with the convenient narrative.

Funniest bit here is that the makers decided to address one of the biggest issue everyone had with the first film - kidnapping. Laura rants about how it was 'sick' to kidnap her in the first place but quickly adds that he was her choice as she fell in love. This tokenism is even more disturbing than the entire movie. You didn't care about it in the first film, why bother now? Fifty Shades Of Grey, 365 Days, Sexify, Bridgerton - Five Erotic Movies And Shows That Are India's Favourite On Netflix.

Watch 365 Days: This Day trailer

Performances are just so lame it's frustrating. You feel nothing...just nothing! Quite a feat! Michele Morrone keeps glaring, making love, gawking, making love, brooding, making love and the vicious cycle continues with no change whatsoever. Anna Maria Sieklucka sulks around and has sex while Simone Susinna struts his stuff around waiting to have sex. So, basically, everyone just has sex and does nothing else.

Yay!

-may be the sex scenes for those who like to watch such scenes

Nay!

-everything else

Final Thoughts

365 Days didn't need a sequel as all terrible content should just end with one instance to be termed a mistake. But Netflix thought otherwise and now we have 365 Days: This Day, yet another banal sexcapade. If you are in for the kinky stuff, just fast forward to those scenes while ignore the silly storylines in between.

Rating: 1.0

