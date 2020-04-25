Advocate Appears in ‘Baniyan’ for Hearing on Video Conference Call, Irks Rajasthan High Court Judge (View Tweet)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is a tough time for all of us. Staying at home can be exhausted, and work-life may not look similar anymore, as Working From Home has become the new normal. But we need to follow some guidelines to keep our video conference meetings, professional, to say the least. An advocate reportedly appeared in ‘Baniyan’ (undervest) in a video conference call for a court hearing in Rajasthan. It naturally irked the High Court Judge. On account of inappropriately dressed, the Rajasthan HC, Single Judge Bench of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma adjourned the hearing. In a detailed notice, Justice SP Sharma cited all lawyers must incorporate decorum while producing their cases through video conferencing call. Tiruppur Police Stages Punishment For 'Lockdown Violators' by Making Them Sit With Fake Coronavirus Patients in Ambulance! Video of the Skit from Tamil Nadu Goes Viral.

In its order, Justice Sharma wrote, “Learned counsel for the petitioner was contacted through video conferencing he was found to be wearing Baniyan. This court has already observed that during this pandemic where court functioning is being done through video conferencing, lawyers must appear in proper uniform. Even though video conferencing a decorum of the court is required to be maintained. The Advocates Act provides for lawyers to wear the uniform while pleading the case for their clients.”

Here's the Tweet:

An Advocate appeared in a “Baniyan“ (vest) before the Rajasthan HC on Friday during a Videoconferencing Hearing. Displeased, Justice Sharma adjourned the hearing. Earlier this month, on April 7, a lawyer had appeared in a Vest before the same bench. pic.twitter.com/JQI6PtxVb0 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 24, 2020

The court rightly pointed out that at the start of this month a lawyer of the Rajasthan High Court appeared in Baniyan before the same bench to argue a bail matter through video conferencing call. According to Bar and Bench, Justice SP Sharma, adjourned the hearing being displeased by his appearance and asked the High Court Bar Association to tell all advocates and lawyers to appear in their uniforms only.

Understandably, you tend to take meetings lightly when it is from home through video conferencing call. Working from home is still more manageable, because you are in your comfort. But we should also follow professionalism and appropriate clothing while attending official meetings through video calls.