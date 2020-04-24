Tiruppur Police Forces Lockdown Violators to Sit With Fake Coronavirus Patients in Ambulance! Video From Tamil Nadu Goes Viral

Tiruppur Police Forces Lockdown Violators to Sit With Fake Coronavirus Patients (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ever since the lockdown has been announced in India, to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic, Police officers have been working tirelessly in the frontline. They are working hard to make sure that people stay indoors and help slow down the pandemic and are also getting creative about it! However, a unique trick used by the police of Tiruppur District, Tamil Nadu to teach a lesson to lockdown offenders is going viral on social media. In a viral video, people who are roaming around without wearing masks are being made to sit with fake Coronavirus patients in an ambulance to instil fear among them. Tiruppur police's video has now gone viral where they are seen forcing people who are not wearing masks to sit inside an ambulance full of fake COVID-19 patients.

While police officers in Kolkata are making songs to spread awareness about coronavirus and in Andhra the people in authority hired local artists dressed as Yamraj, Chitragupta and coronavirus to scare away people violating the lockdown rules, Tiruppur District police officers are a step ahead! They are forcing lockdown offenders who are stepping out of their houses without masks to sit with fake COVID-19 patients. In the viral video you can see, some people dressed as doctors and patients in an ambulance and on the other hand, the police can be seen forcing people who are not following the rules and are stepping out amid lockdown inside the ambulance. You can see the people look scared and are trying to run away in the ambulance. The video is super hilarious and is now all over social media. Watch video:

Last month, on the day of Janta Curfew aka March 22, the Delhi Police had used another method to spread awareness about coronavirus and stopping people from stepping out of their houses amid lockdown. Using kindness as a medium to convey the message, in a video was shared on social media, cops were seen offering flowers to the motorists and passersby who were on the road. They urged them to stay indoors.