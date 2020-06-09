After Baby Chef Kobe, Carl the Cat Is Taking the Cooking World by Storm With Its Culinary Skills and Cuteness (Watch Videos)

Baby Chef Kobe and Chef Carl the Cat (Photo Credits: kobe_yn Instagram, littlechefcarl TikTok)

Baby Chef Kobe took over the internet for his cute cooking skills making the internet go awww. From milkshakes, cakes to pizza, the one-year-old could make it all. And some of his special ingredients included smiles, eating everything in front of him and making faces. While the little one continues to do it, there is someone who is potentially trying to overtake his limelight. Meet Chef Carl, a kitten who is cooking a storm in the kitchen. Videos of its TikTok handle show the cat chopping vegetables, grinding, cutting meat, stirring sauces and a lot more.

Carl can also bake, boil vegetables and in all cook a good dinner for you. Before you begin watching the videos, let's tell you something, you may become really hungry. Yes, the food looks really good, we are sure someone who is good at cooking decided to cover the carpet of social media's anonymity to make way for Carl's popularity. This video of Carl making bruschetta was shared with the caption, "Cooking with Carl - Bruschetta". They are also videos of Carl making Fajita and Teriyaki Zing Chicken. Little Chef Kobe Is Spreading Joy Worldwide, Thanks to His Insanely Cute Culinary Skills! Watch Videos of the One-Year-Old Boy Giving Netizens Daily Dose of Cuteness

Watch the Video Below:

Bruschetta in Making!

Time For Some Chicken!

As the video went viral, social media users said that the Carl reminded them of Remy, a rat, from Ratatouille, a 2007 movie, who aspires to become a renowned French chef. Some also said that they are now waiting for the Catatouille movie. On TikTok, the new chef in town has over 12,700 followers and more than 1,67,000 likes.