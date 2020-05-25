Little Chef Kobe Is Spreading Joy Worldwide, Thanks to His Insanely Cute Culinary Skills! Watch Videos of the One-Year-Old Boy Giving Netizens Daily Dose of Cuteness

Chef Kobe (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ kobe_yn/ Instagram)

If you haven’t watched videos of Chef Kobe on Instagram, we don’t know what you are doing. The little boy has taken over the internet with his insanely cute culinary skills and oh-so-lovely expressions! Giving Chefs a run for the money, the one-year-old boy has quickly become a very popular presence on social media, thanks to his adorable (and practical) cooking videos. The little chef seems to enjoy playing with his food as much as he does eating it, prepares everything. He is a pro at it—and he can’t even talk. From classic comfort foods like macaroni, cheese and pizza to more complicated dishes like Thai beef bowls with basil, the kid know it all. Since, people online are just obsessed with the little boy, here we bring you seven insanely cute videos of Chef Kobe that is giving the netizens daily dose of cuteness. How to Make Pizza at Home Amid Lockdown? Baby Chef Kobe Is Here with DIY Recipe and TBH It Is Way Too Cute to Handle!

Babies are the stars on Instagram. No adults have influenced followers so much as the little girls and boys. The chef is one of those sensations too. Each night, he serves a meal and a hearty helping of happiness to more than one million followers on Instagram, called, ‘Kobe Eats.’ The account is managed by parents, because little Kobe has got too much work, you see! From deciding the menu, to making delicious recipes and also look so adorable—at a given time. It’s not easy! From Stopping a Crying Baby to Hiding From Them While Working, Funny Videos of Parents and Kids During Quarantine Are Too Cute To Miss.

Kobe’s charm and his culinary skills have impressed netizens and even popular personalities on the social media platform. Especially, these past few months, the little boy has garnered too many followers, as his cute videos help many netizens cope with their stress. Since, the internet is so in love with the one-year-old and so are we, in this article, we bring seven awesomely cute videos of Chef Kobe from his kitchen that will absolutely take your blues away. Thank us later!

Chef Kobe is Here!

He Is Just So Cute!

You Cannot Take Your Eyes Off!

Some Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Some Pizza!

Star Chef!

Cuteness Overloaded!

He is just so cute! Even when he makes a mess while cooking, his loyal fans just cannot stop going all aww for him. Kobe has about 1.5 million followers on his Instagram with 73 posts. His account also encourages parents to allow their children to make any mess at the kitchen. It is a fun activity, and they get to learn so many things. We cannot wait to see more of his videos surfacing online, giving all of us some more cooking tips.