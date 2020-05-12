How to Make Pizza at Home Amid Lockdown? Baby Chef Kobe Is Here with DIY Recipe and TBH It Is Way Too Cute to Handle! (Watch Video)

Little Chef Kobe Making Pizza With Mom (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are looking for an easy DIY recipe for making pizza at home, here's one with the cutest chef ever! Kobe, the little chef that can totally steal your girl, makes a variety of food items with the help of his mom. His videos will have you hooked with intermittent "Why is he so cute?" comments. This amateur food blogger gives cookery lessons with the brightest smiles and adorable cackles in between. From pancake cereals to cakes, there is nothing chef Kobe cannot make, but this pizza recipe, in particular, is winning hearts on the internet. Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes: From Margherita to BBQ Chicken, Here Are 4 Types of Pizzas You Can Make at Home During Quarantine (Watch Videos).

In the video, you can see the chef first kneading the dough with his little hands and then he goes ahead with flattening it. After spreading some pizza sauce on it, little Kobe sprinkles aka eats some grated cheese on the pizza. Topping it up with some fresh veggies, Kobe's special pizza is ready. How to Make Dough for Pizza Base? Ingredients and Step-by-Step Recipe to Treat Yourself With Homemade Pizza (Watch Video).

How To Make Pizza At Home?

Ingredients:

Pizza Dough

Grated Mozzarella cheese,

Grated Parmesan cheese

Feta cheese (Optional)

Thin slices of mushrooms

Slices of bell peppers

Fresh basil leaves

Pepperoni

Steps

Take the pizza dough and knead well. Make a layer out of it for the pizza base.

Apply Pizza Sauce and spread evenly (you can even eat a little)

Sprinkle grated cheese all over the pizza

Now place slices of pepperoni on the pizza followed by sliced veggies

Place the pizza in the oven, for 475°F (245°C)

Watch Pizza Recipe Video:

Kobe's Instagram bio reads, "Hi I’m Chef Kobe. I like to cook & eat." His adorable videos may include more eating and less cooking but you really can't stop watching them for sure. Amid the lockdown, Kobe's videos come as a fresh breeze of air taking away our blues one at a time.