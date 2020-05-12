How to Make Pizza at Home Amid Lockdown? Baby Chef Kobe Is Here with DIY Recipe and TBH It Is Way Too Cute to Handle! (Watch Video)

If you are looking for an easy DIY recipe for making pizza at home, here's one with the cutest chef ever! Kobe, the little chef that can totally steal your girl, makes a variety of food items with the help of his mom. His videos will have you hooked with intermittent "Why is he so cute?" comments. This amateur food blogger gives cookery lessons with the brightest smiles and adorable cackles in between. From pancake cereals to cakes, there is nothing chef Kobe cannot make, but this pizza recipe, in particular, is winning hearts on the internet. Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes: From Margherita to BBQ Chicken, Here Are 4 Types of Pizzas You Can Make at Home During Quarantine (Watch Videos).
In the video, you can see the chef first kneading the dough with his little hands and then he goes ahead with flattening it. After spreading some pizza sauce on it, little Kobe sprinkles aka eats some grated cheese on the pizza. Topping it up with some fresh veggies, Kobe's special pizza is ready. How to Make Dough for Pizza Base? Ingredients and Step-by-Step Recipe to Treat Yourself With Homemade Pizza (Watch Video).
How To Make Pizza At Home?
Ingredients:
- Pizza Dough
- Grated Mozzarella cheese,
- Grated Parmesan cheese
- Feta cheese (Optional)
- Thin slices of mushrooms
- Slices of bell peppers
- Fresh basil leaves
- Pepperoni
Steps
- Take the pizza dough and knead well. Make a layer out of it for the pizza base.
- Apply Pizza Sauce and spread evenly (you can even eat a little)
- Sprinkle grated cheese all over the pizza
- Now place slices of pepperoni on the pizza followed by sliced veggies
- Place the pizza in the oven, for 475°F (245°C)
Watch Pizza Recipe Video:
My momma got a DIY PIZZA KIT from @chichos_pizza tonight for dinner! We’ve never done this before and it was so much fun! I was very focused and so excited... well.. because of cheese of course! AND It was a lot of fun to play with that big squishy thing in the beginning too 🤣🍕 I hope they keep the DIY kits around forever!
Kobe's Instagram bio reads, "Hi I’m Chef Kobe. I like to cook & eat." His adorable videos may include more eating and less cooking but you really can't stop watching them for sure. Amid the lockdown, Kobe's videos come as a fresh breeze of air taking away our blues one at a time.