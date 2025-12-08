Mumbai, December 08: An Indian professional working in Singapore has ignited a viral discussion after comparing workplace cultures between India and Singapore, particularly how employees take leave. In an Instagram video, Aman highlighted the contrasting attitudes toward time off and work-life balance he noticed after moving abroad. According to Aman, in India, employees often have to “beg” for leave, sometimes offering personal excuses to justify their absence.

In Singapore, however, the process is more straightforward - he simply informs his employer about his leave plans. He described how, after 6 pm, work communication ends and personal time begins. "My phone is mine, not my boss’s. No calls, no guilt, just life," he said. Aman pointed out that in India, working late into the night - sometimes beyond 8 pm - is seen as a sign of dedication, whereas in countries like Singapore, it’s viewed as overwork or even exploitation. Healthy work culture, he added, means employees shouldn’t have to justify their time off. India Ranks Highest in Great Places To Work in Asia, Country’s 48 out of Top 100 Organisations Lead in Workplace Culture and Employee Experience: Report.

"The biggest mindset shift I had moving to Singapore was to stop justifying time off," Aman captioned his video. "In toxic cultures, you over-explain to earn sympathy. In growth cultures, you simply notify. Be a professional who manages time, not a child asking for recess." What Is Coffee Badging? Know About Newest Workplace Trend Among Employees as Companies Ask Them to Return to Office.

India-Singapore Work Culture Comparison Goes Viral

His post struck a chord online, with many users agreeing that Indian workplaces often operate on a low-trust model, valuing visibility over productivity. "As an Indian, I completely relate to our toxic work culture," one user wrote, while another added, "This is so cool."

